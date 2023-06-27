Mrunal Thakur Embraces The Barbie-Core Trend In A Stunning Pink Thigh High Slit Gown At Lust Stories 2 Premiere

It is never a dull day with Mrunal Thakur sporting a stellar look. May it be on the Cannes red carpet or a simple day out and about in the city, the actress knows how to ace a look in the most brilliant way possible. Her charm and aura definitely have a role to play in it.

Mrunal graced the red carpet of her latest work, Lust Stories 2 premiere which is happening in Mumbai in the most scintillating gown. Her look will definitely make your heart skip a beat, check it out-

The Barbie-core trend has taken the Internet by storm with some of the most popular actresses and fashion enthusiasts from around the world embracing it with utmost love and adoration. It is definitely a treat to see Mrunal hop on the trend too and do complete justice to it. Mrunal’s baby pink gown almost looks as if it was made for her and is meant for nobody else, she carried it oh-so-well.

The body-hugging gown tailored to perfection accentuated her well-toned figure and created a lovely silhouette. The thigh-high slit feature truly added an oomph factor to the ensemble and took it a whole other dimension. She flaunted her lovely long legs through that mesmerising slit, oh-so-confidently.

Styled by the supremely talented, Sheefa J Gilani, Mrunal paired shimmery footwear with this rather subtle look and well who does not love a little sparkle and shine? The footwear also looked very comfortable which is always a plus point.

The actress took the minimalistic route of makeup with a dewy base and well-sculpted eyebrows. The use of highlighter on her face is worth taking cues from, it is the perfect amount. The nude lip shade added to the glory of the look.

What made the look an apt tribute to the Barbie-core trend is the hairstyle, Mrunal had her hair tied up into a voluminous ponytail for the event and nothing could have gone better with this look than that. The sleek earrings do need a special mention of their own.