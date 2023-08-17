Mrunal Thakur Exudes Elegance in a Stunning Jacket Gown by Rajesh Pratap Singh; See Photos

Mrunal Thakur is a stunning woman who is renowned for both her wonderful sense of style and her superb acting abilities. Mrunal is a master at nailing the fashion mark, whether it is with a stylish saree or a sharp pantsuit. She recently wore a dazzling kurta-style garment, and this is not an exception. Mrunal provides all of her fans with fashion inspiration with her stunning ensembles, obvious charm, and excellent sense of style. Check out her post right here-

“It’s a lovely blend of traditional and contemporary work, rich in culture and detail, and that’s what I love most about wearing Rajesh Pratap Singh’s outfit", Mrunal wrote in the caption of a series of photos she put out on Thursday.

Sheefa J. Gilani, a well-known celebrity fashion stylist, expertly executed her styling, while ace fashion designer Rajesh Pratap Singh produced her gorgeous ensemble. Her rusty brown dress has long sleeves, a short neck, a fitted bodice with buttons, and an open slit at the front. Her jacket-style kurta robe is just stunning.

Mrunal was given a makeover by makeup artist Lochan that included nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, winged eyeliner, kohled eyes, contoured cheeks, and a nude lipstick shade. Deepali Deokar, a hairstylist, assisted Mrunal in maintaining a simple appearance. She accessorized her appearance with a stylish black hair band and wore her hair loosely curled out in the open. Mrunal kept things stylish when it came to accessorizing. She accessorized her appearance with a pair of enormous statement pearl earrings from PipaBella, which were the ideal finishing touch for her glam ensemble.