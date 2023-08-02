CHANGE LANGUAGE
1-MIN READ

Mrunal Thakur Exudes Glitz in a Striking Falguni Shane Peacock Pantsuit With Fur Sleeves and Pearl Accents

Curated By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: August 02, 2023, 11:01 IST

Mumbai, India

Mrunal Thakur dons a dramatic and glamorous blue pantsuit by Falguni & Shane Peacock. (Images: Instagram)

Mrunal Thakur, who is known for her unmatched charm and flawless makeup, makes a striking fashion statement in a baby blue pantsuit with fur sleeves. Check out her latest look right here.

Mrunal Thakur is a complete beauty. The actress is praised for both her impeccable acting abilities and her impeccable sense of style. Mrunal is always able to wear a saree or a smart casual appearance flawlessly. With her undeniable charisma, sleek style, and plenty of flare, the actress never fails to captivate her audience, as evidenced by her most recent appearance in a stylish blue pantsuit.

The actress gave her fans a pleasant surprise on Monday by posting a number of images to Instagram with the caption ‘Cyanara!’ Check out her latest photos right here-

For her gorgeous appearance. Mrunal served as the inspiration for renowned fashion designer Falguni Shane Peacock, choosing a provocative pantsuit, while Amandeep Kaur, a well-known fashion stylist, styled her. The baby-blue pantsuit worn by Mrunal has dramatic sleeves with fur trim and an enormous blazer with retro-inspired black lace trim. She matched it with a pair of flared trousers in the same colour.

Pooja Rohira Fernandes, a well-known makeup artist, helped Mrunal get dolled up with blue eyeshadow, mascara-coated lashes, contoured cheeks, darkened brows, and a glossy lipstick colour.

Mrunal had her hair done by famous hairstylist Surekha Nivate into a tidy high bun that suited her boss babe appearance. She kept her accessories straightforward, accessorising her appearance with a pair of sparkling black stiletto heels to let her clothing take the lead. Mrunal’s post rapidly gained a large following on social media, receiving more than 500k likes and a large number of comments from her admirers who poured her with gratitude.

first published:August 02, 2023, 11:01 IST
last updated:August 02, 2023, 11:01 IST