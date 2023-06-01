Mrunal Thakur Exudes the Perfect Summer Mood in a Cutout Check Maxi Dress; See Photos

Mrunal Thakur is the epitome of style. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. Mrunal is adept at pulling off everything from casual outfits to ethnic wear to showcasing her hourglass form in gorgeous power suits. A day before, the actor posted a series of images of herself enjoying the weather in a summer dress.

Mrunal served as the model for fashion label How When Wear, choosing a checkered summer outfit for the photos. “Still can’t get over this outfit,” Mrunal captioned her pictures.

Check out her post below-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

Mrunal Thakur, who made her oh-so-glamorous debut at Cannes 2023, is getting down to the basics while yet maintaining the chicest of looks. Mrunal Thakur appears to be leading the fashion charge as she dresses up in a cool and stylish check patterned dress for the summer season. Her maxi dress had the season’s most quietly eye-catching elements, and it was just in time. This outfit was given a fashionable twist by the ruffled, plunging neckline. The cutaway design, which extended from the torso towards the back, gave the overall look a little extra oomph. Her style was undoubtedly appropriate for summer thanks to her natural makeup selections and open tresses.

Mrunal chose to wear the summer dress and a simple makeup look. Mrunal flawlessly executed the look with nude eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, contoured cheekbones, and a nude lipstick shade. Mrunal had a sloppy haircut and wore her hair open in wavy curls, styled by fashion designer Sheefa J Gilani.