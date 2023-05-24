CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » Mrunal Thakur: From Nashik to Cannes Felt Like An Amazing Journey | Exclusive
4-MIN READ

Mrunal Thakur: From Nashik to Cannes Felt Like An Amazing Journey | Exclusive

Written By: Akshata Shetty

Edited By: Nishad Thaivalappil

News18.com

Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 21:01 IST

Cannes

Mrunal Thakur ruled the 76th Cannes Film Festival with her unconventional style and charming personality. (Image: Ananth)

Mrunal Thakur, in an exclusive interview with News18, spoke about making her Cannes debut, wearing ensembles by the best in the fashion industry and more

The idea was to celebrate movies, fashion and me,” expressed actor Mrunal Thakur. And yes, the 76th Cannes Film Festival did exactly that! Living her dream to represent India at the prestigious film festival, Mrunal won hearts in four iconic styles during her visit.

Dressed in an ivory hued evening gown with cut out details, Mrunal Thakur looked resplendent as she walked the Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet for the very first time. Designed by Falguni Shane Peacock and styled by celebrity stylist Rahul Vijay, Mrunal took over Cannes with her unconventional style and charming personality.

Mapping quite an interesting journey from Nashik to Cannes, Mrunal Thakur in an exclusive interview with News18, spoke about making her Cannes debut, wearing ensembles by the best in the fashion industry and celebrating cinema, fashion and her on the iconic red carpet.

Mrunal Thakur’s Cannes 2023 mood board was a heady mix of Indian crafts, bold and glamorous styles. (Images: Ananth)

Excerpts from the Interview:

From Nashik to Cannes, that’s quite a creative journey you mapped out for yourself. How does it feel celebrating your craft and most importantly Mrunal at the 76th Cannes Film Festival?

RELATED NEWS

From Nashik to Cannes felt like an amazing journey to embark on. And I’m lucky I got to live this dream. It felt amazing to represent India and that’s all thanks to Grey Goose for making this happen along with Falguni and Shane Peacock. It felt great to be at this global platform, celebrating cinema and fashion. I’m ecstatic that I could wear modern takes on fashion and also Indian traditional outfits on the red carpet. I loved experimenting with a hood couture look this year at Cannes which had an impeccable homage to Indian craft by Anamika Khanna.

Mrunal Thakur is one the stars who loved experimenting with the hood couture look this year at Cannes, which also had an impeccable homage to Indian craft by Anamika Khanna. (Image: Ananth)

You made your red carpet debut this year, what was the first feeling or expression that popped in your mind, when you heard you would be walking the iconic red stairs at Cannes?

Yes, the collaboration for me was a huge success. Every girl as an actor has on her to do list to attend the Cannes film festival and walk the red carpet. I wanted it to be a moment to remember and I’m glad I got to work with the best.

For the red carpet look, Mrunal Thakur adorned a fitted ivory gown which had strategically placed cutouts and delicate frills designed by Falguni Shane Peacock. that added a touch of modernity. The gown also featured a waist cape that fell elegantly over the waistline and a train with feathers which added a dramatic impact to her overall look

You walked the red carpet dressed in Falguni Shane Peacock. What about the outfit, the designers and the collaboration you loved the most?

I wanted my looks to be versatile. I wanted it to truly represent Indian culture. Falguni and Shane [Peacock] do iconic Indian looks hence I wanted the final red carpet to be something out of the box. Something that has never been done before. I have had a wonderful experience working with Grey Goose. They have been such great collaborators. The entire thought process was their ideology Vive Le Voyage which means to celebrate the journey. The idea was to celebrate movies, fashion and me. So I’m thankful for this association and looking forward to many more.

Mrunal Thakur expressed that the energy and the vibe that she got to witness at the festival is something she will cherish the most. (Image: Ananth)

Your style and acting prowess has garnered a lot of love over the years, something from this experience that you took back with you and will always cherish in your heart?

The energy and the vibe that I got to witness at the festival is something I will cherish the most. Something that I observed when I got back was to take in all the amazing conversations with the filmmakers I got a chance to meet and speak with. To understand their craft, their inspiration behind their films. One thing I will always remember is the love for cinema that this festival celebrates. When I got back [to Mumbai] and back to shooting I had this new drive and urge to learn more, perform better and I want to be part of a cinema that impresses and reaches global audiences.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by News18.com (@cnnnews18)

Every year, India is celebrated at Cannes through films, celebrity red carpet moments etc, what makes India at Cannes special according to you? 

It’s really lovely to see a festival celebrate India and Indian films. What made it special this year, was to see someone I have worked with, Shivendra [Singh Dungarpur] sir who restored the Manipuri film, Ishanou which was selected at the Classic section of Cannes. It was lovely to see him and catch up with him. I’m glad I got a chance to meet the team of this amazing film. And I look forward to seeing these films including Agra and Kennedy. I was there [at Cannes] for a short while, but I look forward to seeing these films very soon.

About the Author
Akshata Shetty
Akshata Shetty is a journalist covering fashion for more than a decade.
Tags:
  1. Mrunal Thakur
  2. Cannes 2023
  3. Kennedy
  4. shivendra singh dungarpur
  5. fashion
  6. Anamika Khanna
first published:May 24, 2023, 21:01 IST
last updated:May 24, 2023, 21:01 IST