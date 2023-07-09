Mrunal Thakur Radiates Girl Next Door Energy In A Lovely Yellow Kurti And Blue Denims

Mrunal Thakur has a certain charm that is undeniably attractive, her graceful persona makes her the true blue stunner that she is. Ever since she stepped into the industry, she has been setting some major fashion goals. No matter what she dons, she makes a stellar statement in it. Whether she is gracing the red carpets of an illustrious event or is jetting off from the airport, she makes sure that she is dressed incredibly well.

Everything said and done, Mrunal has a very relatable attitude and that is truly what sets her apart from the rest. Recently, she had taken to her social media accounts to share a bunch of pictures that depicted her life lately. Check out her super fun post here-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrunal Thakur (@mrunalthakur)

However, there was one picture in the entire lot that caught everybody’s attention. Mrunal aced a basic kurti and jeans look that got netizens obsessed with the details of the outfit. Check out her supremely glamorous look-

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chikankari by Label Aishwaryrika (@labelaishwaryrika)

Mrunal sported a wonderful dandelion chikankari and mukaish kurta in a wonderful shade of yellow from the popular brand Chikankari by Label Aishwaryrika. Priced at Rs. 7,999 this kurti honestly seems like a steal deal because of stunning the outfit is, starting from the tailored fit to the intricate work everything is literally picture perfect. It is summery and yellow is the perfect hue to match up to the energy of this season.

She paired up this beautiful kurti with a pair of wide-legged blue denims which is always a great combination. This jeans and kurti trend is a timeless one, it does not get old and so much can be done around it which is what makes it so relatable. Fans loved the fact that she sported and aced such a look, she exuded the perfect girl next door vibe.

Mrunal chose a pair of lovely jhumkas to compliment her look. She kept the hair and makeup extremely minimal with well-sculpted eyebrows and a nude lip shade. The actress completed her look with a pair of white heels, another fantabulous choice.