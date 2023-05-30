Mrunal Thakur, Raja Kumari, Sara Ali Khan, Anushka Sharma: The Cannes Debutantes We Loved!

Cannes Film Festival is renowned for its opulence, elegance, and unforgettable moments on the red carpet. This highly anticipated event attracts celebrated individuals from diverse fields, creating a gathering of notable personalities.

Here are 5 stunning debuts that we loved on the red carpet this year:

Raja Kumari

International artist Raja Kumari known for her fierce and empowering music, made an unforgettable debut at the Cannes red carpet. In a custom red ensemble by Manish Malhotra, Raja Kumari made a bold and elegant statement. Representing her culture and celebrating her journey as an artist, she definitely owned every moment of her debut like a true queen.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma made a remarkable entrance at the Cannes red carpet with her debut appearance. Embracing a classic aesthetic, she chose a white and silver gown adorned with intricate designs adding glamour and elegance to the red carpet.

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan, known for her infectious energy and versatile acting skills, marked her debut at the Cannes red carpet with a striking display of cultural pride. She chose an enchanting traditional ensemble designed by the celebrated duo, Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Sara’s confident and poised presence left a lasting impression on the red carpet.

Manushi Chillar

Manushi Chillar, the beauty queen and emerging talent, made a stunning debut at the Cannes red carpet. She chose a mesmerizing sheer white gown adorned with elegant frills and a trailing bottom. The ethereal ensemble perfectly complemented her radiant beauty and grace. To add a pop of color, she accessorized her look with a statement green necklace, creating a captivating contrast.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur, was a force to be reckoned with for her debut at the Cannes carpet. The actress opted for a glamorous white gown, with trendy cut outs and a trail to follow. Completing her look with soft and glowing makeup, Mrunal was one to watch out for.

Which one is your favourite?