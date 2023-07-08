MS Dhoni's Old Picture With Hardik Pandya Shows The Former Sporting White T-Shirt Worth Rs 18,427

Mahendra Singh Dhoni is still referred to as ‘Captain Cool’ because of his calm and composed demeanour. His sartorial choices are a reflection of his uber-cool personality, it is supremely relatable and all his clothes seem to be extremely comfortable too. No matter what he dons, he always looks great.

It was Dhoni’s birthday a while back and the entire cricket fraternity came together to wish him on his special day. All the cricketers took to their social media accounts to share pictures with the ex-skipper of the Indian cricket team. One picture of MSD that has caught the eyes of fashion enthusiasts and experts alike is the picture that Hardik Pandya posted with him.

In case, you have missed out on the picture, you can check it out here-

Dhoni is seen sporting a pristine white classic polo T-shirt worth Rs. 18,427 in this picture. While the price might seem slightly on the higher side, it is actually quite worth the price considering Polo as a brand has been remarkable in terms of fashion for as long as one can remember. Starting from the texture to the tailoring, everything is always perfect about a Polo t-shirt.

These tees are always perfect for the summer months because of the fabric that is put to use during the making of it and the short sleeves of course help. Even though white is a difficult colour to manage one must always have classic black and white polo t-shirts in their wardrobe, it goes with literally anything and everything.

Coming back to MSD, he paired up the white tee with a pair of black joggers that had a bold yet subtle red stripe on the side. He completed the look with a suave silver watch and white sneakers both of which complemented the look really well.