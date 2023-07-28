Muharram 2023: History, Significance and How it is Observed

Muharram is the first month of the Islamic calendar and holds great religious importance. It is the month when the prophet Muhammad emigrated from Mecca to Medina. Although, Muslims mourn on the tenth day of this holy month to mark the death of the Prophet Muhammad’s grandson, Hussain Ibn Ali during the battle of Karbala back in 680 CE. Muharram began on July 20 in India this year. The month of Muharram holds a historic significance for both Sunni and Shia Muslims.

The History Of Muharram

The Battle of Karbala was a conflict between Imam Hussein ibn Ali, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad, and the ruling Umayyad army. It took place during the caliphate of Yazid I, the second Umayyad caliph.

Imam Hussein ibn Ali started traveling to present-day Iraq with his family and supporters, but as they reached Karbala, they were stopped by a large Umayyad army. On the tenth day of Muharram Imam Hussein and his supporters fought against Umayyad forces. However, they all ended up being mercilessly killed. Muharram is the time to remember and honor the sacrifices of Imam Hussein.

The Significance of Muharram

As Muharram marks the beginning of the Islamic New Year, it signifies a fresh start. The word Muharram itself means ‘not allowed’ or ‘forbidden’, and hence Muslims refrain from engaging in activities such as warfare during the holy month and try their best to use this time for prayers and self analyses.

How Muharram is observed?

Sunni and Shia Muslims observe Muharram in different ways. The Shia Muslims take out mourning processions called Majlis in mosques, Hussainiyas, or community centers and listen to sermons by religious leaders. They can also be seen self-flagellating or beating their chests as an expression of pain. The Shia Muslims also observe abstinence, and faaka (fast).

On the other hand, Sunnis keep a fast on this day as Prophet Muhammad observed a roza on the 10th day of Muharram. They may also observe fasts on the 9th and 10th or 10th and 11th of Muharram, known as Ashura, as recommended by the Prophet Muhammad. In addition to this, it was in the month of Muharram that Allah saved the Children of Israel from Pharaoh.