Mushrooms To Pumpkin Seeds, Natural Foods For Thicker And Stronger Hair

Every time we think of snacking healthy, don’t we all end up having fried munchies? Being attentive to what we eat and having nutritious snacks in your diet can help you a lot in avoiding any potential illnesses. There are several healthy food items that we can always rely on, especially if we are craving for our healthy, dense and bouncy hair.

Although certain factors like age and heredity are beyond your control, what you can control is your nutrition. Food-derived vitamins and minerals have a significant part in the hair follicle growth cycle and cellular turnover. A diet deficient in nutrients can result in hair loss.

Food items deficient in vitamins B12 and D, biotin, riboflavin, iron and other nutrients have been linked to hair loss, as per studies. Eating a well-balanced diet, high in certain vitamins and minerals, may be beneficial. Here are a few natural food items that contain a variety of minerals ranging from magnesium to copper, protein and zinc, and are sure to make munching a healthy affair, especially for your hair.

Mushrooms: Mushrooms have an adequate amount of zinc. In addition to zinc, mushrooms include calcium, potassium, phosphorus and protein, all of which are necessary for maintaining healthy hair.

Peanuts: Apart from protein, there are other vitamins and minerals, iron, potassium, folic acid, vitamin E and magnesium in peanuts and they help in increasing the density of the hair.

Leguminous vegetables: Leguminous veggies include all vegetables from the bean family and are high in zinc. You will get enough zinc if you eat anything from chickpeas, lentils, beans, tur dal, and so on every day. Leguminous vegetables help in getting healthy and shiny hair.

top videos

Pumpkin seeds- Pumpkin seeds are a potent natural medication for good hair. It contains a lot of zinc and iron, as well as a lot of omega-3 fatty acids. All of these factors contribute to thick and strong hair. Zinc is abundant in sesame, linseed and jowar seeds, in addition to pumpkin seeds.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here