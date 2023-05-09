Must-Try Natural Personal Care Products for Healthy Summer Skin

As summer approaches, it becomes important to pay close attention to our skin. The hot weather, humidity, and increased exposure to the sun can lead to issues like clogged pores, sunburns, and dark spots, leaving our skin looking dull and lifeless. While staying hydrated and applying sunscreen are important, these measures may not be enough to maintain healthy and radiant skin throughout the season. To achieve this, we need to replace chemicals with natural ingredients and make some lifestyle changes. Certain ingredients such as antioxidants, vitamin C, rosewater, aloe vera, and papaya can help combat the effects of summer on the skin, promoting collagen production and reducing redness, sunburn, and hyperpigmentation. These ingredients can also keep the skin hydrated and moisturized, providing a cooling and soothing effect. To help you achieve healthy and glowing skin this season, we have compiled a list of natural skincare products that are infused with summer-friendly ingredients for you to try.

Vitamin C infused face wash

Brillare vitamin C powder face wash is scientifically proven to be the best facewash for bright glowing skin in summer as the vitamin C protects us from UV radiations, cleanses all the pollutants from day to day life, be it external toxins (pollution) or internal (the result of metabolism) and helps in healing all the blemishes. It has natural orange peel powder, and orange oil which prevents acne and exfoliates the skin keeping it hydrated throughout the day and leaving our skin fresh and bright. The face washes not only cleanse our skin but also add a brightening effect making it bouncy, soft, and flawless even during the scorching heat of summer.

Vitamin C Infused Face Toner

Mamaearth’s Vitamin C Face Toner comes with an alcohol-free formula that helps to balance the PH level of your skin. It comes with the goodness of Aloe vera, Cucumber, and Witch Hazel, loaded with enzymes, Vitamin A&C, etc. which help firm the skin, improve skin elasticity, produce healthy collagen which brightens the skin, and soothe acne-prone sensitive skin. It also reduces the appearance of fine lines and offers hydration and calms irritated skin.

Rose Infused Body Yoghurt

The Body Shop’s British Rose Body Yogurt is a lightweight formula that absorbs into your skin quickly and provides up to 48 hours of hydration. It’s best to apply the gel cream onto damp skin straight after showering for smooth, nourished skin. The 100% vegan Body Yogurt is formulated with rose extracts from England and contains Community Fair Trade organic almond milk and oil from Spain, and will leave you smelling like a bouquet of roses.

Citrusy Shower Gel

The Plum Body lovin shower gel is formulated with olive oil, and lemon Extract which detoxifies the skin leaving you fresh, super nourished, and hydrated all day long. The Cellulose beads effectively refine skin to reveal fresher & smoother skin. The 100% vegan, Cruelty-free, sulfate-free body wash not only cleanses gently but also removes all the inflammatory properties. It can also be recycled.

