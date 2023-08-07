Nag Panchami 2023: All You Need To Know About Kaal Sarp Dosha

The Nag Panchami festival is observed annually on the fifth day of both Krishna and Shukla Paksha during the month of Shravan, as per the Vedic calendar. This year, it falls on August 21, coinciding with the Panchami of Shukla Paksha in the month of Sawan. On this auspicious day, many individuals observe fasting and perform various rituals to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva, also known as Bholenath.

Lord Shiva adorns a snake around his neck as an ornament. During Nag Panchami, the snake deity is revered to seek happiness, prosperity in life and protection for crops in the fields. Offering milk to the snake God holds special significance on this day, as it pleases Lord Shiva, and he bestows his benevolent blessings upon his devotees. Furthermore, performing complete rituals and taking special measures while worshipping the snake God on Nag Panchami can grant freedom from the bad effects of Kaal Sarp Dosh.

Kaal Sarp Dosh happens when Rahu and Ketu, the lunar nodes, occupy specific positions in the horoscope. It occurs when Rahu is aligned with Ketu, and all the other seven planets are positioned on the opposite side. This Dosha is believed to reduce the auspicious effects of the planets on the individual, leading to various challenges and difficulties in life for the person affected by it. Many people seek remedies and perform rituals to mitigate the negative impacts of Kaal Sarp Dosh and bring balance to their lives.

It is customary to offer water to the Shivling using a copper vessel or a brass pot. After worshipping the snake deity, one can offer milk, sweets, and fruits as offerings. Offering belpatra to Lord Shiva is essential on this day, and it’s important to worship the snake god with due reverence and devotion. These rituals hold significant importance to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva and the snake deity on this auspicious occasion.

On Nag Panchami, you can place milk for the snake God under a banyan or peepal tree. It is believed that if the snake deity consumes the milk, it brings positive outcomes. For someone afflicted with Kaal Sarp Dosh, it is recommended to worship Lord Shiva, also known as Lord Bholenath and recite the Shiv Tandav Stotram to seek blessings and relief from the Dosha’s effects. These practices hold spiritual significance and are observed with devotion on this special day.