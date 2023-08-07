Nag Panchami 2023: Know Date, Time And Significance Of The Day

Nag Panchami is celebrated by the followers of Hinduism in which the snake deities are worshipped across India. This day marks the celebration by Lord Shiva’s followers as they try to please the god by worshipping the Nag Devta (Snake God). This auspicious day falls on the fifth day of the Shukla Paksha of Shravan Month. Therefore this year, Nag Panchami will fall on August 21. Takshak, Vasuki, Karkat, Kalia, Padma and Mahapadma are some of the many snake deities who are worshipped on this day.

This year Nag Panchami is expected to start at 12:21 am on August 21 and is likely to end at 2 am on August 22. The followers of Sanatana Dharma wake up early in the morning in the Brahma Muhurta and worship the serpent god with the appropriate rituals. The followers try to please lord Shiva and also ask the serpent god to protect their family.

Senior Acharya Pandit Arunesh Mishra of Udham Singh Nagar district of Uttarakhand said that Nag Panchami carries special importance. It is believed that worshipping snake deities like Takshak, Vasuki and others will remove the sufferings of the worshippers and will help them in leading a happy life. While explaining the rules of this ritual, Acharya said that one should start by making sculptures of the snake deities after taking a bath. The portraits of snake gods should be made with cow dung, he added. After that, you should offer turmeric, milk, akshat, vermillion and flowers to snake deities.

He also explains the measures which you can follow on this day to get rid of the ill fate due to Sarp Dosh. If a person has Kaal Sarp Dosh in their horoscope then they should worship Lord Shiva on this day and recite Shiva Tandav Stotram. Another way is to worship Lord Shri Krishna on this day. You should also make sure that the idol of Shri Krishna must have a peacock feather on his crown before you start praying.

The person suffering from Kaal Sarp Dosh should also worship the snake god and goddess made of silver on the day of Nag Panchami. After praying and completing the ritual, you should do the idol immersion (visarjan). You can also worship Lord Bholenath on this day. Some astrologers also advise visiting Nagchandreshwar temple in Ujjain on this day to end their Kaal Sarp Dosh.