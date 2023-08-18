Do's and Don'ts of Nag Panchami: Essential Guidelines for a Meaningful Celebration

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: Nag Panchami is a traditional Hindu festival dedicated to worshipping snakes or serpents. It is observed on the fifth day of the bright half of the lunar month of Shravana. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, August 21. According to Drikpanchang, the puja muhurat is between 05:53 am to 08:30 am. Followers of Sanatana Dharma wake up early in the morning during the Brahma Muhurta and engage in serpent god worship with the appropriate rituals. They seek to please Lord Shiva and invoke the serpent god’s protection for their families.

During this festival, there are certain customs and practices that people adhere to. According to Hindu customs, snakes should not be killed and rather respected and humbly asked to leave if they enter someone’s house or come in the way. Hindus fast on this day and offer flowers, milk and sweets made with milk in temples and distribute the Prasad to the needy to mark Nag Panchami. Here are some do’s and don’ts associated with Nag Panchami:

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: DO’S

Worship the Serpent Deity

Offer prayers and perform rituals to snake deities, usually represented by snake idols or images. Visit Snake Temples

Many temples dedicated to snake deities exist across India. Visiting these temples and offering milk, flowers, and other offerings is a common practice. Fasting

Some people observe a partial fast or eat vegetarian meals on Nag Panchami as a form of religious observance. Offer Milk

Pour milk over snake idols or images as an act of reverence. This is a symbolic gesture to appease the snake deities. Educate and Raise Awareness

Take the opportunity to educate others about the significance of Nag Panchami and the importance of snake conservation.

NAG PANCHAMI 2023: DON’TS