Narali Purnima 2023: Date, History, Significance, and Rituals

NARALI PURNIMA 2023: Shravana Purnima is also commonly known as Nariyal or Narali Purnima, particularly in the Konkani region and coastal Maharashtra. The festival primarily marks the beginning of the fishing season. It is observed on the full moon day in the month of Shravana. This year, Nariyal Purnima falls on August 31 as per the Gregorian calendar, i.e., the last day of the month of Shravana.

Narali Purnima: Significance

Narali Purnima marks the end of the monsoon season in Maharashtra, along with other coastal regions. For the fishermen’s community, this marks the beginning of the fishing season and water trade. Devotees worship Lord Varun, God of Ocean, on this day and specifically offer Nariyal to him. The rituals are dedicated to the sea, and it is believed that the god will protect fishermen from all kinds of unfortunate events.

Narali Purnima: Rituals

The fishermen worship Lord Varun, the sea god, for a safe journey. This festival includes singing and dancing as essential elements. The Narali Purnima event heralds the beginning of a prosperous, happy, and joyful year ahead.

Before the Narali Purnima festival, fishermen begin fixing their old fishing nets and painting their boats. Additionally, they make or buy new fishing nets. They use colourful bunting or flower garlands to adorn the boats. Fishermen sail in their ornately decorated boats on the water after the puja rituals are completed.

After a brief journey, they return to the coast. Further, men and women dress up in traditional attire and gather for a procession in the evening between 5 and 6 p.m. According to popular rituals, the coconut that is offered to the sea is golden in colour.

On this day, Maharashtrian Brahmins observe the Shravani Upakarma and fast without consuming any type of grain. They undertake the Phalahar fast by only eating coconuts during the day.

Additionally, people prepare traditional dishes that contain coconut, such as Naraali Bhaat, or coconut rice. The sea is sacred to fishermen because it means survival for them. They also offer puja to the boats which is their means of income. On the day of Nariyal or Narali Purnima, people also plant trees to demonstrate their appreciation and gratitude to nature.