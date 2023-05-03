Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Date, Time, Story, Significance, and Mantra

NARASIMHA JAYANTI 2023: Narasimha Jayanti is observed in the country to commemorate the fourth incarnation of Lord Vishnu. It falls on the Chaturdashi Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Vaishakha. The name Narasimha is derived from two Sanskrit words that tell the tale of God. Simha, which means lion, and Nara, which means man, both refer to Lord Vishnu’s half-human, half-lion avatar.

In some parts of India, Narasimha Jayanti is also observed as Vaishakha Shukla Chaturdashi. On this auspicious day, know all about the puja date, time, the story behind Narasimha Jayanti and mantras one should chant to worship Lord Vishnu.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Date and Time

This year, the day will be observed on Thursday, May 4. According to the Panchang, Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 11:49 PM on May 3, Wednesday, and will be in effect until 11:44 PM on May 4, Thursday. The auspicious time for the Narasimha Jayanti Sayana Kala Puja will be from 04:18 PM to 06:58 PM. The Parana time for Narasimha Jayanti, which falls on the next day, will begin from 05:37 AM, May 5. The Madhyahna Sankalp time is from 10:58 AM to 01:38 PM on May 4.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Story

As per Hindu mythology, Prahlad was a devoted follower of Lord Vishnu. His father, King Hiranyakashipu, did not appreciate the fact that he used to worship the God every time. He made repeated attempts to stop Prahlad from praying, but was never successful. During one of his evil attempts to harm Prahlad, Lord Vishnu took the form of Narsimha - half-lion, half-human body - and protected his devotee. He killed the oppressive Hiranyakashipu to symbolise the triumph of good over evil.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Significance

The devotees perform puja during the Vaishakha Chaturdashi sunset, which, according to the mythology, is when Lord Vishnu transformed into Lord Narasimha. On this day, devotees observe Sankalp during Madhyahna and perform Lord Narasimha Pujan during Sanyakal, which is the time before sunset. They observe a fast, and in order to please the God, they present flowers, treats, kumkum, kesar, and coconuts as prasad. Devotees also repeat the Narasimha mantra while wearing a rudraksha mala.

Narasimha Jayanti 2023: Mantra

It is believed that one can put a stop to all of their anxieties and fears by reciting the Narasimha Gayatri Mantra, which is highly beneficial. It is believed that by chanting this, Lord Narasimha shields a person from harm and cure their worries.

“Om Narsimhaye vidmahe vajranakhaya dhimahi tan no simhah Prachodayat |

Vajra nakhaya vidmahe tikshna damstraya dhimahi tan no narasimhah Prachodayat ||"

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here