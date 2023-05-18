Natasha Poonawalla Sweeps the Ethnic Game Yet Again in a Stunning Saree Gown; PICS

Natasha Poonawalla has made headlines in the past for her excellent ethnic fashion selections. Whether it’s a Met Gala red carpet appearance or a trip with her girlfriends, the stunning diva never shies away from trying something new and keeps the style metre ticking. In the most recent batch of images Natasha posted on Instagram, she wore an ivory sheer saree over a golden brocade ethnic dress and looked absolutely stunning. Natasha completes her amazing appearance with stud earrings, a nude lip colour, a touch of kohl, a studded drop necklace with enormous diamonds, and matching jewellery.

The most recent pick by Natasha Poonawalla was the ideal fusion of classic and modern. She chose a Burberry embellished bodysuit and paired it with a blush-colored, nude saree. It was the epitome of how to modernise traditional attire. She added nude shoes and a pair of stud earrings to finish the ensemble. She had coloured lips, matte skin, and smokey eyes while wearing a high-rise bun for her hair.

At Kensington Palace in London, Natasha Poonawalla wore a gorgeous white chikankari saree. The pearl and feather adornments on the all-white drape by Manish Malhotra were expertly created. In the drape, Natasha pulled off an extremely beautiful look. She paired it with a chic blouse that had distinct ruffle accents as well as fringes at the collar and pallu hem.

The way Natasha Poonawalla looks in her traditional attire is truly breathtaking. Do you agree too?