National Avocado Day 2023: 3 Delicious Avocado Recipes You Must Try Today

Curated By: Swati Chaturvedi

News18.com

Last Updated: July 31, 2023, 14:36 IST

New Delhi, India

National Avocado Day: Avocado Arugula salad

National Avocado Day encourages people worldwide to indulge in delicious avocado dishes, from guacamole to smoothies

National Avocado Day, celebrated on July 31st, honours the beloved fruit renowned for its creamy texture and numerous health benefits. This occasion encourages people worldwide to indulge in delicious avocado dishes, from guacamole to smoothies, while appreciating the fruit’s versatility and contribution to a balanced diet. Avocado enthusiasts unite in celebration! We have rounded 3 avocado recipes for you to try.  

Recipe for Avocado Arugula salad - 01 portion

Ingredients:

  1. Avocado cut in slice – 01 no.
  2. Arugula leaves- 5-6 no
  3. Cherry tomato halves – 6-7no

For dressing

  1. Salt- ½ tsp
  2. White pepper pwdr -1/2 tsp
  3. Mustard pwdr – ¼ tsp
  4. Mint paste – ½ tsp
  5. Honey – 01 tsp
  6. Lemon juice or vinegar – ½ tsp

Method:

  1. Mix all ingredients in right proportion to make dressing
  2. Place Avocado slice, arugula and cherry tomatoes in a bowl and mix with dressing gently
  3. Refrigerate for 5 -10 min
  4. Serve cold on a bed of lettuce leaves, with some fresh mint leaves on top

 

Recipe for Avocado fish burrito - 01 portion

Ingredients:

Fish fillet          - 150 gm

Avocado slice - 50 gm

Salt                   - 2 gm

White pepper powder - 01 gm

OLIVE OIL             - 30 ml

Herbs                    -2 gm

Lemon juice        -01 tsp

Corn Tortilla Bread -01 no

Mozrella cheese      - 40 gm

Onion                           - 30 gm

Tomatoes                   - 30 gm

Coriander Leaves      - 10 gm

Method:

  1. Clean fish fillet and cut into batons. Marinate in salt, pepper and lemon juice
  2. Grill over grill plate on medium flame, make sure to retain shape
  3. Take a pan add olive oil,onion then tomatoes, salt and pepper and cook for 2 mins. Then add avocado, herbs and cook gently for 1 more min
  4. Meanwhile place tortilla bread over a griddle and gently warm it. Add the prep in the centre of tortilla, add cheese, coriander, and roll

  1. Grill over grill plate to give cook and give texture
  2. Serve hot with salsa dip

Poached egg and avocado crostini - 01 portion

Ingredients:

Multigrain bread – 02 slice

Salted butter – 10 gm

Avocado – ½

Salt – 03 gm

White pepper powder – 02 gm

Chilly flakes -01 gm

Dry basil -01 gm

Cherry tomato -4-5 no

Egg -01 no

Feta cheese – 14 gm

Olive oil – 01 tea spoon

Method:

  1. Scoop out half ripe avocado and mash to form a paste
  2. Take 2 slice of multigrain bread cut diagonally, apply butter and toast to crips consistency
  3. Mix seasonings in avocado paste
  4. Meanwhile poach eggs to perfectly round shape, with help of silicon mould
  5. Spread the avocado paste over hot toast and place poached egg over it
  6. Sprinkle with chilly flakes, feta cheese dry basil, add some roasted cherry tomatoes and drizzle with olive oil then serve

