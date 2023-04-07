National Beer Day 2023: 7 Beers To Try This National Beer day

National Beer Day that falls on 7th April every year celebrates the widely loved beverage drink, probably next to just water and tea. Beer aficionados are ready to celebrate it with their favourite lager. Little do we, however, know that brewing a beer is a very complicated and meticulous process wherein the slightest of deviation can alter the final product majorly. It is the way a beer is brewed that makes all the difference, and makes any beer a favourite. Here are some popular strong beers to celebrate National Beer Day with your friends. Pair them up with favourite snacks like nachos, chips and dips, dry fruits or chicken wings as per your choice, and you are set to celebrate the day in style.

Smooth and Refreshing

Godfather is one of the first few home-grown strong beers introduced by DeVANS Modern Breweries Ltd more than three decades ago, and continues to be widely popular even today. Its latest variant Godfather Super 8 is currently the strongest beer in India with 8% ABV. One with an iconic stature and a slew of prestigious awards, Godfather Super 8 boasts of notes of coriander and pale malt. It is made with choicest Indian malts as well as German bitters, making it extremely popular among beer lovers. The long brewing cycle of the beer leaves it with a smooth and refreshing taste to linger on. Godfather Legendary is another variant of beer offered by them.

A Unique Flavour

Ironhill India seeks to recreate the spirit of good times and cheerful memories over a fantastic range of craft beers and lip-smacking bites to go with. Ironhill Craft Beers are a testimony to the real value of authentic and flavour of high-quality ingredients sourced locally and internationally.

With the aim to bring a variety of unique flavours from different parts of the world, Ironhill aims to unite the craft beer lovers with original brews. With a range of small and big bites on the expertly crafted menu that also features our legendary thin crust pizzas, fans of freshly brewed and less hoppy beers are in for a gastronomic treat!

Supreme Taste

Though the alcohol content for Budweiser Magnum is 6.5%, it still makes to the list of the most sought-after American strong beers available in India. It takes at least 21 days for one Budweiser to be brewed, and the supreme taste of Budweiser Magnum makes it a must In any list of beers to try festive season. Available in resplendent black and gold packaging, the unique taste of the beer is unmissable.

A Rich Malty Character

Touted as an extra strong beer, this brew by the multinational brand has a rich malty character and comes with 7% abv. In addition to the malt, the beer sports a hint of caramel, and more importantly, a satisfying dry bitterness. Crafted by one of the oldest beer manufacturers in the world, Carlsberg Elephant extra strong gives the ideal kick for a festive evening full of fun and frolic.

The Perfect Taste

Kingfisher is a renowned beer brand in India, and this one takes the beer legacy to the Max. It promised Maximum taste and maximum life. This refreshing beer is made from the finest Pilsen and brewed for days to achieve the perfect taste. Packed in an elegantly designed bottle in black and golden hues, the beer is relished by the eyes as well as the taste buds. As per the United Breweries website, the abv is between 5% and 8%.

Crisp and Balanced

Simba Strong does not overpower taste notes and aromas, and goes well with most foods, and will likely be a crowd pleaser in your party. It is crisp and balanced- with notes of malt, bread and citrus, which can be clearly relished without being overpowered by the bitterness of a strong beer. It is crisp and dark amber in color, and does not contain sugar.

A hint of sweetness

Bira 91 is a household name today, and is known for eclectic brews that have a rich and malty flavour, and comes with a two-row and caramel malt combination that makes it what it is. The lager with ABV 7% has a crisp flavor with a hint of sweetness making it palatable. This mellows down the bitterness while the hops balance the malt, making it a crowd pleaser.

