National Civil Service Day 2023: History, Significance and Inspirational Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

NATIONAL CIVIL SERVICE DAY 2023: National Civil Service Day is observed in India every year on April 21 to honour the contribution of civil servants to society. The day is an opportunity to acknowledge the significant role played by these individuals in the progress and development of the nation.

National Civil Service Day: History

The day was first observed in 1947 when Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the first Home Minister of India, addressed the newly appointed civil servants at the Metcalfe House in Delhi. In his inspiring speech, he referred to civil servants as the ‘steel frame of India’. The day was officially declared as National Civil Service Day in 2006.

National Civil Service Day: Significance

National Civil Service Day is an occasion to recognise the dedication and commitment of civil servants towards serving the nation. It is a day to acknowledge their tireless efforts in implementing policies and programs that have a positive impact on society. It is also an opportunity to appreciate their role in maintaining law and order, promoting social justice and ensuring good governance.

Quotes by Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, fondly known as the ‘Iron Man of India,’ played a significant role in building India’s civil service system. Here are some inspiring quotes by him:

“My only desire is that India should be a good producer and no one should be hungry, shedding tears for food in the country." “A war based on Satyagraha is always of two kinds. One is the war we wage against injustice, and the other we fight our won weaknesses.” “Take to the path of dharma – the path of truth and justice. Don’t misuse your valour. Remain united. March forward in all humility, but fully awake to the situation you face, demanding your rights and firmness." “There is something unique in this soil, which despite many obstacles has always remained the abode of great souls." “Happiness and misery are paper balls. Don’t be afraid of death. Join the nationalist forces, be united. Give work to those who are hungry, food to invalids, forget your quarrels." “Non-violence has to be observed in thought, word, and deed. The measure of our non-violence will be a measure of our success.”

