National Dengue Day 2023: Causes, Symptoms and Tips to Prevent Mosquito-borne Disease

NATIONAL DENGUE DAY 2023: National Dengue Day is celebrated in India every year on May 16th with an aim of raising awareness about the dengue virus and its prevention. The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to discuss the government’s plans and strategies to control the spread of dengue, which affects a significant number of people globally each year.

With an estimated four billion people residing in regions where dengue is prevalent, the day provides a crucial platform to educate the public about the disease’s symptoms and preventive measures. The primary objective of National Dengue Day is to encourage individuals to take proactive measures and adopt preventive measures to reduce the transmission of the virus.

National Dengue Day 2023: Causes

Dengue fever is a viral disease that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito and is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is a significant public health concern, with almost 4 billion people, about half of the world’s population, living in regions where dengue is endemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms

Dengue fever typically presents with a fever as its primary symptom, along with other discomforts like vomiting, nausea, body aches, skin rashes, and pain. The symptoms usually subside after 2-7 days, and most people recover within a week. Signs of severe dengue can appear within the first 24-48 hours after the fever subsides and may include abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding from the gums, nose, or stool, as well as fatigue, restlessness, and irritability.

National Dengue Day 2023: Prevention

top videos

Here are 7 preventive measures for dengue: