National Dengue Day 2023: Causes, Symptoms and Tips to Prevent Mosquito-borne Disease

NATIONAL DENGUE DAY 2023: National Dengue Day is celebrated in India every year on May 16th with an aim of raising awareness about the dengue virus and its prevention. The initiative was launched by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare to discuss the government’s plans and strategies to control the spread of dengue, which affects a significant number of people globally each year.
With an estimated four billion people residing in regions where dengue is prevalent, the day provides a crucial platform to educate the public about the disease’s symptoms and preventive measures. The primary objective of National Dengue Day is to encourage individuals to take proactive measures and adopt preventive measures to reduce the transmission of the virus.
National Dengue Day 2023: Causes
Dengue fever is a viral disease that spreads through the bite of an infected Aedes aegypti mosquito and is caused by the dengue virus (DENV). It is a significant public health concern, with almost 4 billion people, about half of the world’s population, living in regions where dengue is endemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
National Dengue Day 2023: Symptoms
Dengue fever typically presents with a fever as its primary symptom, along with other discomforts like vomiting, nausea, body aches, skin rashes, and pain. The symptoms usually subside after 2-7 days, and most people recover within a week. Signs of severe dengue can appear within the first 24-48 hours after the fever subsides and may include abdominal pain, vomiting, bleeding from the gums, nose, or stool, as well as fatigue, restlessness, and irritability.
National Dengue Day 2023: Prevention
Here are 7 preventive measures for dengue:
- Remove stagnant water
Mosquitoes that carry the dengue virus breed in stagnant water, so it’s important to remove any standing water in and around your home.
- Wear protective clothing
Wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks to cover your skin and reduce the risk of mosquito bites.
- Use mosquito repellents
Use mosquito repellent creams, sprays, patches, or electronic vaporizers to keep mosquitoes away.
- Keep doors and windows closed
Use screens on doors and windows to keep mosquitoes out of your home.
- Practice good hygiene
Keep your home and surroundings clean to prevent the accumulation of stagnant water and potential breeding grounds for mosquitoes.
- Boost your immune system
Eat a healthy and balanced diet, exercise regularly, and practice stress reduction techniques to boost your immune system.
- Seek medical attention
If you experience symptoms of dengue fever, seek medical attention immediately and follow the prescribed treatment plan.