National Doctor's Day 2023: Impact of Demanding Medical Profession on Doctors' Health

Whenever we get sick, we book an appointment at the nearest hospital, reach the premises of the hospital, wait for our turn and get our scheduled consultation with the doctor who recommends tests and medicines according to the condition. But ever thought about the demanding nature of the medical profession and the number of patients a doctor checks up on in a day. Where do doctors go when they get sick? Like us they face physical and mental and personal lives challenges too.

A study by the Indian Medical Association has shed light on the alarming fact that doctors have a shorter lifespan than the general population, with an average life expectancy of 59 years versus 72 years. This sobering truth, proven by multiple studies, underscores the grave risks faced by caregivers in their line of duty.

Dr Veena Aggarwal, CMD and Group Editor-in-chief, IJCP Group and Medtalks, Trustee, Heart Care Foundation of India, Gynaecologist and Women’s Health Expert, says, “The medical profession’s noble pursuit of healing comes with significant challenges and sacrifices. Doctors, driven by their unwavering dedication to patients, navigate a high-pressure environment that tests their resilience. Long hours, relentless responsibilities, and unhealthy lifestyle habits erode well-being; with burnout, stress, and depression being prevalent, impacting personal and professional lives.”

Effects Of Working Long Hours on Doctors

According to the IMO Survey of Doctor Mental Health and Well-being, 90% of doctors reported having experienced some form of mental health condition related to or made worse by work. Recent findings revealed that a staggering 80% of doctors in India experience significant work-related stress, and studies show that doctors have a higher risk of suicide compared to the general population.

Dr Arbinder Singhal, CEO and co-founder, Fitterfly, says, “Doctors have very busy schedules and work for very long hours. This makes it extremely challenging for them to adhere to their diet, exercise, or sleep schedules. It affects their quality of life and often causes health challenges as well. While doctors help patients, they often have poor health status themselves. In a study comprising 1100 doctors conducted by Fitterfly in the year 2021, it was found that 60% of doctors had BMI over 23, and 30% had BMI of over 25 which puts them in the overweight category and 20% had diabetes. Despite being medical professionals themselves, their nature of work leaves doctors with little choice in terms of regulating their diet, exercise, and sleep.” Eating at odd hours, not getting enough sleep, and consuming snacks such as biscuits, noodles, and consuming colas and caffeine in high quantities wreaks havoc on the health of the healthcare providers. Singhal believes just going for rounds or standing in surgeries is not enough, good health requires an all around workout routine including muscle building and good sleep. Moreover, there is little acknowledgment of the stress that the doctors face, and that’s one of the probable causes of rising instances of heart attacks among them.

Doctors Are Our Heroes

Stepping into the role of a dedicated and devoted doctor opens the door to a journey filled with unanticipated challenges. Ironically, some of these challenges manifest as emotional exhaustion and depersonalization. “We may also experience a sense of diminished personal achievement, all of which are symptoms of a larger underlying issue among doctors—long-term stress. The sheer volume of patients we encounter, coupled with the pressures of time, can take a toll on our minds and bodies. Endless hours at work and sleepless nights become part of our reality. Despite these difficulties, we strive to maintain composure and provide care, even when our own well-being is challenged. It is disheartening that, at times, our noble intentions are misinterpreted. However, our true motivation lies in making a meaningful impact and serving the needs of our patients,” explains Dr Divya Singh, Senior Surgeon, Ram ManoharLohia Hospital and Director, Maaiya Social Change Front Foundation.

Doctors Need To Prioritise Their Health too

The need of the hour is for doctors to take control of their health and stick to the adage - Physician, Heal Thyself. “Doctors must start focusing on building a schedule and creating a framework where they can follow healthy habits, have a stable routine and a teamwork or a system to take care of emergency calls. One of the ways is to take up a lifestyle management program with accountability. Such programs provide tracking as well as a coach who will be able to maintain accountability, monitor their vitals and create personalized plans taking into account hectic lifestyles. Digital Therapeutics can make a significant positive contribution by providing doctors with a personalized routine of all-around wellness through nutrition, exercise, mindfulness, and constant monitoring of parameters helping the doctors achieve better life quality alongside productivity at work,” adds Dr Singhal.

Dealing With Violence Inflicted on Doctors

Apart from the work-related challenges, violence against doctors is becoming a horrendous reality that our profession is grappling with, with no apparent resolution. Moreover, the lack of political and legal will to protect the caregivers aggravates the criticality. “To mitigate the situation, healthcare institutions, medical associations, and policymakers must collaborate to reinstate the tag of “a noble profession” and implement comprehensive support systems that prioritize the mental and emotional health of doctors. This includes fostering a culture that encourages open dialogue, promotes work-life balance, provides access to mental health resources, and offers adequate support networks to combat the demanding nature of their profession. In a society that reveres doctors for their unwavering commitment to saving lives, it is crucial to recognize the profound impact that the demanding nature of the medical profession can have on their own health and well-being. We need to create an environment that supports doctors, leading to better patient care and a healthier society,” signs off Dr Aggarwal.

Let us remember that doctors are also human beings, not Gods but remember that the work they do is indeed godly.