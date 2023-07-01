National Doctor's Day 2023: Meet the First Five Doctors of Ancient India

NATIONAL DOCTOR’S DAY 2023: Doctors are often compared to God and for all the right reasons, they tirelessly devote their lives to safeguard our well-being. On this National Doctor’s Day let’s have a look at the true heroes — the first five doctors of ancient India. These physicians from ages ago possessed a deep understanding of the human body and nature contributing immensely to medical knowledge and innovations in the field.

Atreya

One of the greatest teachers of Ayurveda—the holistic science of well-being, Acharya Atreya was highly qualified in Kayachikitsa (general medicine). His contributions to Ayurveda are plenty, from laying the foundation of Tridosha, Panchabhuta, Raas, Guna, Veerya, Vipaka, and Prabhava to exploring mental illness. It was his Atreya Sampradaya tradition and his teachings that still influence the practice of Ayurveda. How the mind and soul are not separate but interconnected and the importance of addressing the root cause of diseases over just treating the symptoms—Acharya’s approach to overall health and wellness has left a profound mark in the field of ancient Indian medicine. Sushruta

Known as the Father of Surgery, Shushruta was a physician, surgeon and the author of Shushruta Samhita. He too believed in the holistic approach of healing which encompasses physical well-being. Charaka

The pivotal figure in the evolution of Ayurveda, Charaka lived around 150-200 CE. He was a physician and scholar and is also known as the father of Ayurveda. Another significant contribution of Charaka is editing the Brihat-Trayi medical treatise Charaka Samhita. This is an important text in terms of being foundational for ancient Indian medicine and Ayurveda. He has produced several other publications on Ayurveda. For Charakahealth was more than just not being sick. He saw it in terms of keeping a balance in all elements of life that is physical, mental, and spiritual. Vagbhata

Son of Simhegupts and grandson of Vagbhalal, he was born in Sindhu region, before migrating to Ujjain and settling there. He is the author of the Astatigasatigraha and IIstatigahrdaya. Vagbhata is also a popular name as one of the ancient luminaries of the Indian system of medicine. He is known for presenting difficult texts in their simplest forms. His books are widely read works even in countries other than India and by contemporary scholars as well. Madhavacharya

The physician lived around 700 CE and is widely known for his contributions to the field of Ayurveda. He is also the author of Madhava Nidanam. This is considered to be one of the most important texts on the diagnosis of diseases in Ayurveda.