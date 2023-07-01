National Doctors’ Day 2023: The Changing Face of Medicine

The global pandemic has transformed the way we perceive and access medical intervention, reaching diverse populations across urban and rural areas through digital platforms. This shift has brought increased transparency, accessibility, and commercialization to the healthcare industry. The approach has become more holistic, encompassing alternative therapies like Ayurveda. However, the abundance of information on platforms like Google has left many individuals confused and overwhelmed, adversely affecting their decision-making process and potentially impacting their health outcomes. Dr. Preeti Singh, Chief medical officer Lissun, Sr. Consultant Clinical Psychology explains the changes that the world is figuring:

Mental health has emerged as a front runner when we look at health now more than ever, a lot of effort is hung to integrate mental health care with physical health care globally. Health Policies are becoming consumer friendly, health insurance companies are becoming bigger players. A lot of startups have mushroomed to cater to the field of medicine and health care. But digital literacy is for the elderly and geriatric population still hasn’t caught up with this evolution of rapid digitisation, which is a source of discomfort and anxiety to many of us. Telemedicine with Artificial intelligence is the only way to reach out when resources are to be utilised optimally seems to be