National Doctors' Day 2023: Who Will Be The Doctor For The Doctors'?

In the noble pursuit of healing and saving lives, doctors selflessly dedicate themselves to the well-being of others. They work tirelessly, often under immense pressure, to provide the best possible care to their patients. However, in this journey of compassion and service, we must pause to ask a vital question: Who will be the doctor for the doctors? In India, according to a report, more than 1.2 million doctors are registered with the Indian Medical Council in 2020 which was only 5,77,000 back in 2001. On the other hand, the population of India remains to be the largest one in the entire world. Despite the gap in the standard ratio of doctors and patients, they fearlessly managed the havoc that the pandemic wreaked on the country.

Behind the white coats and stethoscopes, doctors face a range of occupational stressors that put their physical and mental health at risk. On this National Doctor’s Day, Nitin Dewan, Director, Primus Super Speciality Hospital feels it is essential to shed light on the challenges faced by our medical professionals and the urgent need for their own care and well-being.

Hidden Struggles of Doctors

Within the demanding realm of medicine, doctors find themselves exposed to numerous occupational hazards that significantly impact their well-being. The toll of their profession extends beyond the physical and mental demands, as they face heightened risks of occupational stress, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), addictions, direct or indirect aggression, and infections. “The relentless nature of their work, coupled with the pressure to make critical decisions and provide optimal care, creates a breeding ground for stress-related conditions. The weight of responsibility and witnessing traumatic events can contribute to the development of PTSD among doctors, affecting their own mental health. Moreover, constant exposure to high-stress situations and emotional exhaustion may lead some doctors to seek solace in unhealthy coping mechanisms, potentially leading to addictions. As doctors grapple with the challenges of their profession, they are also susceptible to being exposed to various infectious diseases in the course of their work, putting them at a higher risk of infections. This highlights the pressing need for comprehensive support systems and measures to address these challenges,” adds Dewan.

Improving Neglected Self-Care

The combination of long working hours, constant patient care, and administrative responsibilities leaves little room for their personal healthcare needs. As a result, doctors unintentionally place their own well-being on the back burner, jeopardizing their ability to provide optimal care in the long run. Dewan states, “It is crucial to recognize the importance of self-care and ensure that doctors have access to the healthcare services they require to maintain their own health and well-being. By promoting a culture of self-care and providing resources that facilitate effective access to routine healthcare, we can support doctors in caring for themselves while caring for others.”

Building Resilience Through Dedicated Programs

“Recognizing the immense challenges and pressures that doctors face in their profession, it becomes essential to focus on enhancing their resilience through educational methods and practice-based interventions. By providing doctors with the necessary knowledge, skills, and tools to effectively cope with stress and adversity, they can be empowered to navigate the demanding landscape of medicine while safeguarding their well-being,” believes Dewan. Educational methods like resilience training programs can equip doctors with strategies to manage stress, enhance emotional intelligence, and promote self-care. These programs can help them develop a deeper understanding of their own mental and physical health needs, fostering a proactive approach towards well-being. Additionally, practice-based interventions, such as debriefing sessions and mentorship programs, create opportunities for reflection, support, and guidance. By fostering a supportive network and encouraging continuous learning, doctors can build resilience and enhance their ability to effectively cope with the challenges they encounter.

Organizational Support is Essential

Beyond individual efforts, organizations must proactively provide the support systems that doctors need. “Attention must be given to flexible resources for healthcare and workload management, aimed at preventing or minimizing the psychological consequences faced by doctors. Cultivating a culture that promotes work-life balance, reducing administrative burdens, and fostering a supportive environment are essential steps in nurturing the well-being of our medical professionals,” opines Dewan.

A Confidential Platform Where Doctors Can Confide In

In addition to organizational support, dedicated confidential services should be established, offering doctors a safe and confidential space to seek assistance without fear of judgment or repercussions. These services not only provide an avenue for doctors to disclose their struggles but also play a vital role in reducing the loss of valuable professionals from the workforce and mitigating potential risks to patient care. “By creating an environment that encourages open dialogue and destigmatizes seeking help, we can foster a stronger and more resilient medical community,” adds Dewan.

It is incumbent upon all stakeholders in the healthcare system to recognize and prioritize the well-being of medical professionals. By addressing the challenges, they face and providing the necessary support, it can be ensured that the doctors remain resilient, healthy, and capable of delivering the highest standard of care. Let us celebrate our doctors by committing to be the ones who will stand beside them with empathy, understanding, and genuine care.