National Doctor’s Day to GST Day and Canada Day, 10 National, International Events on July 1

JULY 1, 2023 EVENTS: Celebrate a series of special occasions on July 1! Show your appreciation for the noble profession of medicine on National Doctor’s Day, honouring the tireless efforts of physicians worldwide. Recognize the financial expertise of chartered accountants on National CA Day, acknowledging their contributions to the financial sector.

Commemorate the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax on GST Day, promoting economic integration. Express gratitude to postal workers on National Postal Worker Day for their crucial role in maintaining communication networks.

Indulge your taste buds on National Gingersnap Day, savoring the delightful flavors of these spicy cookies. And finally, lighten the mood with International Joke Day, spreading laughter and joy through humorous tales and clever jests. Join in these festivities, honouring professionals, enjoying culinary delights, and sharing laughter with others.

NATIONAL DOCTOR’S DAY

National Doctor’s Day is observed in several countries, including the United States and India, to honour and appreciate the contributions of physicians and doctors. It is a day to recognize their dedication, expertise, and commitment to providing medical care and saving lives.

NATIONAL CA DAY

National CA Day is celebrated in India on July 1 to commemorate the establishment of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). The day recognizes the important role of chartered accountants in the country’s financial sector and their contributions to the economy.

GST DAY

GST Day is observed in India on July 1 to mark the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). GST is a unified indirect tax system that replaced multiple taxes across various sectors, aiming to streamline the taxation structure and promote economic integration.

NATIONAL POSTAL WORKER DAY

National Postal Worker Day is dedicated to acknowledging the hard work and dedication of postal workers who play a vital role in delivering mail and packages. It is a day to appreciate their efforts and recognize the importance of their service in maintaining communication networks.

NATIONAL GINGERSNAP DAY

National Gingersnap Day celebrates the delicious gingersnap cookie. Gingersnaps are baked treats made with ginger, molasses, and spices, known for their distinctive flavor and crunchy texture. This day provides an opportunity to indulge in and savor these tasty cookies.

INTERNATIONAL JOKE DAY

International Joke Day is a lighthearted observance dedicated to humour and laughter. It encourages people to share jokes and engage in humor to spread joy and laughter worldwide. On this day, people often share funny jokes, puns, and humorous stories to bring smiles to others.

CANADA DAY

July 1 is celebrated as Canada Day, which commemorates the anniversary of the enactment of the Constitution Act, 1867, which united the three separate colonies of the Province of Canada, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia into a single Dominion within the British Empire. It is a national holiday in Canada, marked by various festivities, parades, fireworks, and cultural events.

HONG KONG HANDOVER

On July 1, 1997, the sovereignty over Hong Kong was transferred from the United Kingdom to China. This event marked the end of British colonial rule in Hong Kong and the establishment of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) as a part of China under the principle of “one country, two systems."

RWANDA’S INDEPENDENCE DAY

July 1 is celebrated as Rwanda’s Independence Day. On this day in 1962, Rwanda gained independence from Belgium after years of colonial rule. It is a national holiday in Rwanda, observed with ceremonies, cultural events, and patriotic celebrations.

REPUBLIC DAY OF GHANA

July 1 is also celebrated as Republic Day in Ghana. It commemorates the day in 1960 when Ghana officially became a republic and severed its ties with the British monarchy. The country’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, declared Ghana as a republic and assumed the position of President.