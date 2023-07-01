National Doctors' Day: What Is Life As A Doctor? A Glimpse into a Doctor's World

“Surgery is not just a profession but a way of life.”

Ever since we entered college, we are trained to take challenges, and always be ready to work under stressful conditions. In the initial days, dealing with complicated situations was quite difficult, in any doctor’s life the training process and residency are hectic but then the experience one gains is­­ rewarding and invaluable.

The long training process, and study hours come with great dedication and helps a doctor to be ready to lead the real life. Life as a doctor is not confined to the walls of a hospital. We are constantly called upon to be there for our patients, no matter the time or circumstances. Whether it’s a late-night emergency or a critical situation that requires immediate attention, we must be ready to respond without hesitation. Working outside of the comfort zone is a part of life, in the medical field. We are confronted with complex cases that test our knowledge, skills, and ability to make critical decisions. It is during these moments that our true spirit as doctors is revealed.

The journey to become a doctor is demanding, but on the other hand, it is also immensely satisfying, that can’t be overlooked. We witness the impact of our efforts firsthand, witnessing the joy and relief on the faces of those whose lives we have touched. Our role goes beyond mere technical expertise; it encompasses empathy, understanding, and a genuine desire to make a positive difference in the lives of others. It takes more than 10 years with multiple levels of education to be entrusted with life, but it goes beyond the medical degrees to understand patients’ situations, emotions, and pain.

My life has changed a lot since the time I took the oath to become a doctor. The Hippocratic oath emphasizes the importance of the art of medicine, highlighting that warmth, sympathy, and understanding can be more powerful than medical interventions while finding joy in healing those in need leading to a life filled with respect.

As an established surgeon, I find extreme happiness in both my personal and professional life. While my duty as a doctor remains unwavering, I always try to focus on my self-care in various ways. I prioritize various aspects of my life, including my diet, physical fitness, and mental well-being, recognizing that to care for others effectively, I must also care for myself. By nurturing my own life, I am better equipped to handle the responsibility of safeguarding and improving the lives of others.

I am not just a surgeon; I am a compassionate human being who has been given the privilege to assist and support those who in need.