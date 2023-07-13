National French Fry Day 2023: Did You Know That French Fries Are Not Actually From France?

NATIONAL FRENCH FRY DAY 2023: National French Fry Day is just around the corner, and it’s time to embrace the joy of these golden, crispy, and salty delights! Observed annually on July 13th, but from this year, it will be celebrated on the second Friday of July i.e. on July 14, 2023. This special day is dedicated to celebrating the iconic French fry, a beloved snack that has won the hearts of people all over the world. Whether you prefer them thin and crispy or thick and fluffy, there are plenty of ways to make the most of this special day. Here are some exciting ways to celebrate National French Fry Day.

The Origins of French Fries

Did you know that French fries are not actually from France? The exact origins of french fries are a bit hazy, with some attributing their invention to Belgium. Nevertheless, their name became popularized during World War I when American soldiers were introduced to this delicious treat.

How to Celebrate National French Fry Day:

Host a French Fry Party

Gather your friends and family and throw a french fry-themed party! You can set up a French fry bar with different types of fries, sauces, and toppings. From classic fries to waffle fries, curly fries, and sweet potato fries, offer a variety of options for everyone to enjoy. You can also include an assortment of dipping sauces such as ketchup, mint sauce, cheese sauce, and gravy. Try Dipping Sauces

French fries are the perfect canvas for trying out different dipping sauces. Take this opportunity to explore unique flavours. Go beyond ketchup and mayonnaise and try out some exotic options like truffle aioli, spicy sriracha sauce, or tangy barbecue sauce. You can even create your own special sauce by mixing together various ingredients. The possibilities are endless! Cook Your Own French Fries

Experiment with different potato types, seasonings, and cooking techniques to find your perfect fry. You can bake them, fry them, or even air-fry them for a healthier twist. Homemade fries allow you to control the level of crispiness and seasoning according to your taste. And, don’t forget to share your tasty bites with your friends and family. Support Local Restaurants

This day is an excellent opportunity to support your local restaurants and indulge in their special fry offerings. Check out the menus of nearby restaurants and see if they have any unique or signature french fries. Ordering from local eateries not only satisfies your craving but it also helps support small businesses in your community. Share Your French Fry Story on Social Media

Share your love for french fries on social media. Post pictures of your delicious creations, favourite fry spots, or french fry-themed celebrations. Use hashtags like #NationalFrenchFryDay and #FryLovers to connect with fellow fry enthusiasts and discover new ideas.

Celebrate National French Fry Day in the most delicious way possible. Whether you’re enjoying them at a party, cooking up your own batch, or trying out unique fry recipes, take this opportunity to indulge and savour the crispy goodness of french fries. Happy National French Fry Day!