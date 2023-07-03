National Fried Clam Day 2023: History, Significance, How to Make it, and Health Benefits of This Seafood Dish

NATIONAL FRIED CLAM DAY 2023: When it comes to seafood, there’s something irresistible about the flavours of fried clams. As July 3 approaches, marked as National Fried Clam Day, sea food enthusiasts in New England eagerly await this celebration. The day holds immense popularity in the region, with almost every restaurant offering this mouthwatering dish. In this article, we will delve into the origins and significance of National Fried Clam Day, exploring its cultural roots and benefits.

National Fried Clam Day History

Back in 1916, Lawrence Henry Woodman, renowned for making potato chips, started deep-frying clams in Essex, US. One day before American Independence Day, Woodman and his wife, Bessie, set up a stall to sell this new delicacy to their community and the response was phenomenal. Over the years, fried clams gained immense popularity and in 2015, almost 100 years later, Woodman’s of Essex, the iconic sea food restaurant, officially established National Fried Clam Day. Now, other than in England and the US, the day is celebrated annually worldwide.

Clams are fascinating creatures with approximately 150 edible varieties. Lacking noses, eyes, or heads, they rely on their feet to burrow into the sand for protection. Surprisingly, clams can live up to 33 to 36 years. Although it is popular in England, fried clams originated in the United States. Their unique taste and culinary significance have made them a favourite in the region, captivating locals and visitors alike.

How To Make Fried Clam

Making fried clams at home can be a delightful and easy experience. Begin by soaking the clams in buttermilk and then coat them in a mixture of all-purpose flour and spices. Deep fry the coated clams in oil until they turn golden and crispy. Don’t be afraid to get creative with the spices and add your unique twist to this dish.

Health Benefits