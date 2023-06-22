National Kissing Day 2023: History, Significance, and Why Kissing is Good For Health?

NATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023: National Kissing Day, also known as International Kissing Day, is a day dedicated to the celebration of kissing and its significance in human relationships. It is celebrated every year in the United States of America on June 22. National Kissing Day is different from International Kissing Day celebrated every year on July 6. Another Kissing Day falls in the Valentines Day week. This day is celebrated on February 13.

Kissing has long been recognized as a universal expression of love, affection, and intimacy. Apart from the emotional and social aspects, kissing can also have various positive effects on health. Here are a few reasons why kissing is considered good for health:

NATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023: HEALTH BENEFITS

Stress relief

Kissing releases endorphins, which are natural “feel-good" chemicals in the body. It can help reduce stress levels and promote relaxation. Increased bonding

Kissing triggers the release of oxytocin, often referred to as the “love hormone." Oxytocin plays a role in social bonding and can enhance feelings of attachment and closeness between individuals. Boosted immune system

Through kissing, you can exchange bacteria, and this exchange can actually strengthen your immune system by exposing it to a wider range of microorganisms. It may help build up immunity and reduce the risk of certain infections. Calorie burning

Kissing can be a moderate physical activity that engages various facial muscles. While it may not replace a workout, kissing can still burn a few calories and contribute to a more active lifestyle. Oral health benefits

When you kiss, saliva production increases, which helps wash away bacteria in the mouth. This can contribute to improved oral hygiene and reduce the risk of dental decay. Cardiovascular benefits

Kissing can increase heart rate and improve blood circulation. This can have positive effects on cardiovascular health, similar to light exercise.

NATIONAL KISSING DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

Kissing can be a pleasurable and healthy part of human interactions, promoting emotional well-being and potentially offering some physical benefits. The benefits of kissing may vary between individuals, and context matters. Kissing also carries certain risks, such as the transmission of infectious diseases, including the common cold and the flu. It’s always recommended to maintain good oral hygiene and be mindful of your partner’s health.