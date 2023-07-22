National Mango Day 2023: History, Significance, and Fascinating Facts

NATIONAL MANGO DAY 2023: Mango, often referred to as the ‘King of Fruits,’ holds a special place in our hearts. To celebrate this delicious tropical fruit and raise awareness about its significance, National Mango Day is celebrated annually on July 22. On this day, let’s delve into the theme, history, significance, and some fascinating facts about National Mango Day.

History of National Mango Day 2023

The history of mangoes dates back thousands of years. It is believed that mangoes were first cultivated around 5,000 years ago and have since become intertwined with Indian folklore. According to legend, Lord Buddha was given a mango orchard where he could find shade and rest. In English and Spanish-speaking countries, the fruit is referred to as ‘mango,’ a name derived from the Malayam word ‘manna.’ When the Portuguese arrived in Kerala in the 1490s for the spice trade, they changed the name to ‘manga.’

The seeds of mangoes travelled with humans from Asia to various parts of the world, including the Middle East, East Africa, and South America, starting from around 300-400 AD. Over time, mangoes spread to other regions as well.

Significance of National Mango Day

Mangoes have been cultivated for thousands of years and are deeply embedded in the cultures of many countries. This day provides an opportunity to celebrate the cultural significance of mangoes and their contributions to traditional dishes, festivals, and rituals. Mangoes are also packed with essential vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. By observing National Mango Day, people can learn more about the health benefits of mangoes and incorporate them into their diet as a nutritious and flavorful option.

As with any fruit, understanding the environmental impact of mango production is important. This day also promotes awareness of sustainable farming methods, responsible consumption, and the preservation of mango-growing regions and biodiversity.

Facts on National Mango Day