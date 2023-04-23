National Panchayati Raj Day 2023: Quotes, History, Significance and Messages to Share

NATIONAL PANCHAYATI RAJ DAY 2023: National Panchayati Raj Day is celebrated in India on April 24. The day is observed to mark the historic day of April 24, 1993, when the Constitution (73rd Amendment) Act, 1992, came into force. This Act led to the creation of Panchayati Raj institutions (PRIs) in rural areas.

National Panchayati Raj Day: History

Despite their long existence, Panchayati Raj institutions in India have faced several challenges, including irregular elections, extended super sessions, inadequate representation of marginalized groups, limited devolution of power, and insufficient financial resources.

The constitutional recognition of these institutions through the 73rd Amendment in 1992 was a turning point in the decentralization of political power to the grassroots level, with the impact being visible in rural India. In consultation with the states, the Indian government has designated April 24 as National Panchayati Raj Day, commemorated by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj since 2010.

National Panchayati Raj Day: Significance

National Panchayati Raj Day holds significant importance in India as it celebrates the establishment of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) in the country.

The day is observed with various events and activities, such as seminars, workshops, and award ceremonies, to raise awareness about the significance of PRIs and their contributions to rural development. The government also awards panchayats for their exemplary work in promoting rural development and empowering communities.

On this National Panchayati Raj Day, let us celebrate the spirit of democracy and the power of local governance. Let us strive to strengthen Panchayati Raj institutions and empower rural communities.

National Panchayati Raj Day: Messages

The establishment of Panchayati Raj Institutions has been a defining moment in India’s democracy. On this National Panchayati Raj Day, let us renew our commitment to decentralization, empowerment, and development. National Panchayati Raj Day reminds us of the vital role that local governance plays in promoting social, economic, and political development. Let us work towards building strong and vibrant Panchayati Raj institutions that represent and empower all sections of society this National Panchayati Raj Day.

National Panchayati Raj Day: Quotes

“The voice of the people may be said to be God’s voice, the voice of the Panchayat." -Mahatma Gandhi “When the panchayat raj is established, public opinion will do what violence can never do." -Mahatma Gandhi “Through all-around progress and grassroots level participation, our Govt is working towards making ‘Gram Uday Se Bharat Uday’ a reality” - Narendra Modi

