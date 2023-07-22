National Parents' Day 2023: Date, History, Significance and Quotes to Share

NATIONAL PARENTS’ DAY 2023: Parent’s Day, celebrated every year in the fourth week of July, holds significant importance as it recognizes parents’ invaluable role in our lives. From the moment of our birth, they have nurtured us, guided us, and provided unwavering support on our journey to independence. Their selfless love and sacrifices deserve our heartfelt appreciation.

This Parents’ Day, let’s make a resolution to cherish their dedication and unwavering commitment to our well-being. We can express our gratitude in simple yet meaningful ways, such as cooking their favourite meal, surprising them with thoughtful gifts, or gathering for cosy family get-togethers. It’s a day not only to celebrate our biological parents but also to honour those parental figures who have been there for us like parents.

National Parent’s Day: History

In 1994, President Bill Clinton introduced National Parents’ Day by signing a Congressional Resolution. While not a public holiday, this annual celebration is observed nationwide to commemorate and elevate the significant role parents play in shaping our lives. From parades and speeches to awards ceremonies and special events, the day is filled with heartfelt gestures and appreciation for the unconditional love and support parents provide.

It is a time to come together as a community and express gratitude for the profound impact parents have in nurturing and guiding us throughout our journey.

National Parent’s Day: Quotes

To make this day special, let’s share these quotes with our parents: