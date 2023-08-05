CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » National Sisters Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate Sisterly Bond
1-MIN READ

National Sisters Day 2023: Wishes, Quotes, and Messages to Celebrate Sisterly Bond

Curated By: Nibandh Vinod

News18.com

Last Updated: August 05, 2023, 21:33 IST

Mumbai, India

National Sisters Day is celebrated on first Sunday of August. (Image: Shutterstock)

National Sisters Day 2023: The day celebrates the unique bond between siblings. To make the day exciting, you can share these lovely quotes, wishes, message and images with your Best Friend Forever.

HAPPY NATIONAL SISTERS DAY 2023: National Sisters Day is a special occasion to celebrate the bond between sisters and show appreciation for the love, support, and friendship they share. Celebrated on first Sunday of August, it’s a time to honour the unique relationship between siblings and make cherished memories together. Families often celebrate the day by spending time together, exchanging gifts, or simply enjoying each other’s company. Here are some beautiful messages, quotes, images and greetings that you use to wish your sister on this day.

National Sisters Day 2023: Images, Wishes and Quotes

Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll still be there. (Image: Shutterstock)

1. I feel so lucky to have you as my sister and I could not get through life without you.

2. How do people go through life without a sister? Happy National Sisters Day to one of the best.

Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other. (Image: Shutterstock)

3. Happy National Sisters Day. Thanks for being so difficult as a kid that I looked like a total angel. I owe you one.

4. “Having a sister is like having a best friend you can’t get rid of. You know whatever you do, they’ll be there.” – Amy Li

A sister smiles when one tells stories-for she knows where the decoration has been added. (Image: Shutterstock)

5. “You know full well as I do the value of sisters’ affections; there is nothing like it in this world.” – Charlotte Bronte

6. “A sister is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” – Marion Garretty

7. I genuinely admire you as a sister. You have helped me at every point in my life. I Love you a lot. Happy Sisters Day!

8. You are a great sister because you’re just like me. Thank you for keeping my secrets safe with you. Happy Sisters Day!

A sister is like yourself in a different movie, a movie that stars you in a different life. (Image: Shutterstock)

9. “Sisters function as safety nets in a chaotic world simply by being there for each other.” – Carol Saline

10. Happy Sister’s Day to a wonderful sister who is always there for me.

first published:August 05, 2023, 21:33 IST
last updated:August 05, 2023, 21:33 IST