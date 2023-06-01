CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » Lifestyle » National Skincare Education Day: Benefits of Sandalwood and Almond Oil You Must Know
2-MIN READ

National Skincare Education Day: Benefits of Sandalwood and Almond Oil You Must Know

Curated By: Lifestyle Desk

News18.com

Last Updated: June 01, 2023, 17:30 IST

New Delhi, India

The amazing combination of chandan and almond oil can be your one-stop shopping spot for dealing with various skincare issues

The amazing combination of chandan and almond oil can be your one-stop shopping spot for dealing with various skincare issues

Sandalwood and almond oil are two such ancient ingredients that offer a variety of benefits.

The term ‘feel-good’ is more than just millennial lingo. Today, skincare offers moments of luxury, me-time and often helps enhance the overall self-care experience. While technology is rapidly advancing in beauty, we’re also seeing the return of ancient ingredients, and the tried-and-tested approach. Sandalwood and almond oil are two such ancient ingredients that are still just as effective today.

Sharmila Tagore, actor and Brand Ambassador, Vivel VedVidya says, “I have always followed and believed in traditional beauty methods and ingredients. Two such ingredients which can do wonders to skin are almond oil and sandalwood. While almond oil is great for the skin and doesn’t clog pores, sandalwood is an excellent anti-wrinkle ingredient and helps maintain skin elasticity. Incorporating a combination of these two ingredients can help achieve a supple, rejuvenated, and hydrated skin to make you look younger and radiant.”

In a recent video, actress Sharmila Tagore is seen talking about the benefits of natural ingredients like kesar, tulsi, kukumadi, and almond oil for achieving radiant and healthy-looking skin.

Ancient skincare ingredients can help you rediscover the feeling of soft, even-toned, healthy-looking, radiant, glowing skin at a pocket friendly cost because beauty should be simple and sustainable. Here are some benefits of incorporating sandalwood and almond oil into your routine.

  1. Fights acne and enhance glow
    Sandalwood can be used to prevent pimples and its antibacterial properties also help decrease bacterial growth on the skin, making it very effective in treating acne, boils, and sores. Additionally, almond oil has the potential to treat dry skin conditions. The oil’s fatty acid content helps to dissolve excess oil on the skin.
  2. Skin Hydration
    An extremely rich source of Vitamin E, almond oil is a power-packed nourishing elixir that keeps the skin hydrated and even-toned. It translates to super glowing skin that radiates from within. On the same hand, sandalwood has inherent skin brightening properties that help give instant skin uplift.
  3. Promotes relaxation
    Sandalwood oil has a calming effect on the mind and body, making it an effective natural remedy for stress and anxiety. When combined with almond oil, which has a relaxing scent, it can help promote relaxation and reduce stress.

Give your skin the nourishment it needs

The amazing combination of chandan and almond oil can be your one-stop shopping spot for dealing with various skincare issues. This nature’s bounty has soothing and cooling properties that make it the perfect ingredient for beauty products.

first published:June 01, 2023, 17:27 IST
last updated:June 01, 2023, 17:30 IST