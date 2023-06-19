National Watch Day 2023: History, Significance, Fun Facts and How to Celebrate

NATIONAL WATCH DAY 2023: June 19 marks National Watch Day, a special occasion dedicated to honouring the importance of watches in our daily lives. Watches have become an essential accessory and a timeless invention that allows us to keep track of time wherever we go. Without watches, it would have been challenging to stay organised and ensure that we perform our tasks at the right moment. So, let’s explore the fascinating history of watches and their significance.

NATIONAL WATCH DAY 2023: HISTORY

National Watch Day was introduced by Nordstrom, an American luxury department store chain, renowned for its wide range of products, including clothing, accessories and watches. This special day was pitched to promote their exquisite collection of watches available at Nordstrom stores. By designating a specific day to celebrate watches, the brand aimed to raise awareness about the beauty and craftsmanship of these timepieces.

NATIONAL WATCH DAY 2023: SIGNIFICANCE

The day holds great significance as it acknowledges the contributions of the watch industry, watchmakers, retailers and the designers who dedicate their time and expertise to making them. Additionally, the day also sees increased sales of watches across the globe. This surge in demand not only benefits various watch brands and retailers but also has a positive impact on the overall economy.

NATIONAL WATCH DAY 2023: HOW TO CELEBRATE

June 19 presents the ideal opportunity to give a watch to someone special or buy it for yourself. You can also capture the essence of the day by sharing photos of your favourite watches on social media using the hashtag #NationalWatchDay.

Additionally, keep an eye out for exciting discounts and promotions offered by various stores, ensuring you can acquire a remarkable watch at a favourable price.

NATIONAL WATCH DAY 2023: FUN FACTS ABOUT WATCHES