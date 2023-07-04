National Workaholics Day 2023: Date, How to Celebrate, and How Many Hours Do Workaholics Work?

NATIONAL WORKAHOLICS DAY 2023: National Workaholics Day is celebrated on July 5 to remind us to strike a healthy balance between personal and professional lives. Workaholics, in general, prioritise work over everything else including family, friends, and even their own health to be on the top in their careers. As a result, many aspects of their lives suffer. They become distant from people and face a lot of mental health issues. This day is a reminder to take care of ourselves outside of the workplace.

National Workaholics Day 2023: History and Significance

Comedian Rodney Dangerfield coined the term “workaholics" in 1968 to describe his father’s relationship with alcohol to cope with the stresses of work. The work ethic has evolved over the centuries. Puritans viewed work as an obligation that benefited everyone in society during the sixteenth century, and the concept of “good works" was born.

They saw hard work as a sign of grace, but Catholics saw it as a necessity and a manifestation of the faith they had received. With time, people felt bound to prove themselves in their workspaces and hence neglected other aspects of their lives. Therefore, this day is a chance to reconnect with ourselves and come out of this stressful habit.

How Many Hours Do Workaholics Work?

Workaholics often work long hours, typically exceeding the standard 40-hour workweek. The number of hours can vary significantly depending on the individual and their specific circumstances.

Some workaholics may work 50, 60, or even more hours per week, consistently dedicating substantial time and effort to their work. It’s important to note that working excessively long hours can lead to negative consequences such as burnout and a lack of work-life balance. It is generally recommended to maintain a healthy balance between work and personal life for overall well-being.

How to Celebrate?