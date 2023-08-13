Navigating A Nourishing Monsoon With A Balanced Diet

Do you often catch cough and cold infections during monsoon? Inspite of inhaling steam and switching to warm water, you cannot wrap your head around it, isn’t it? Stop fretting.

A balanced diet is the only solution. Embrace seasonal fruits, vegetables, and warm foods to boost immunity. Stay hydrated, minimize oily foods, and prioritize hygiene. We have compiled a wholesome monsoon diet, ensuring wellness and vitality all season long with help from experts.

Chef Bhupender Singh, says, “The monsoon brings both solace and concern. It offers relief from the summer heat with refreshing rain, but also brings health worries like colds, flu, malaria, dengue, and stomach infections. Navigating this season requires a conscious focus on daily routines, healthy eating, physical activity, and a positive mindset for optimal health. Incorporating essentials into our diet is vital during the monsoon.”

How to balance healthy diet during monsoon season

“As raindrops cascade delicately upon our windowsills and nature’s canvas dresses in lush, vibrant shades, the enchanting monsoon season descends upon us. Alongside its cozy ambiance, this period ushers in a distinct set of dietary considerations essential for safeguarding our well-being. From judicious hydration to mindful food choices, here are invaluable guidelines to maintain a balanced and health-conscious diet during this climatic transition,” says Chef Gaurav Raghuvanshi, Culinary Head, Anardana.

Central to your dietary approach is the concept of embracing the bounty of seasonal produce. Crafting your meals from freshly cooked, locally available vegetables and fruits, such as the delightful Jamun and Plum, forms a cornerstone of monsoon nutrition. However, exercise caution and avoid raw foods, as the increased risk of bacterial growth during this season heightens the chances of contamination.

“Culinary safety takes precedence, urging thorough cooking to eliminate any lurking pathogens. Eschew partially cooked or raw foods, with special attention to red meats and seafood. As digestion tends to slow down during monsoons, prioritize easily digestible fare like steamed or grilled dishes, accompanied by nourishing soups and stews to keep your internal fires burning optimally,” adds Raghuvanshi.

A resilient gut often translates to robust immunity. Elevate your diet by introducing probiotic-rich foods like yogurt and buttermilk, fortifying your body’s defense mechanisms and ensuring overall well-being.

Boosting your immune system takes centre stage, and a heightened intake of Vitamin C stands as a potent strategy. Embrace the tangy goodness of citrus fruits such as oranges, lemons, and the indigenous amla to empower your body’s natural defences.

Pawan Bisht, Chef & Owner, Vipna hospitality, says, “In the monsoon season, it’s essential to consume an adequate amount of vitamin C to strengthen your immune system against viruses and bacteria. Steer clear of fast food, junk food, and street food during this time. Pay extra attention to drinking safe water. Opt for nourishing options like green teas, herbal teas, and soups during monsoon. Incorporate seasonal fruits and vegetables rich in vitamin C and A. Additionally, include probiotics like curd and pickled vegetables in your diet to aid digestion and promote a healthy gut, which helps in fighting bacteria.”

While the allure of street food beckons, prudent choices are imperative during this damp season. “Opt for the reliability of home-cooked meals over potentially risky street offerings, shielding yourself from possible microbiological threats,” states Raghuvanshi.

“Incorporating herbal teas like ginger, tulsi (holy basil), and peppermint can prove beneficial in enhancing digestion and bolstering immunity, complementing your monsoon diet effectively,” adds Raghuvanshi.

As the palate yearns for indulgence, exercise prudence by limiting fried and junk foods known for triggering digestive disturbances and unwarranted weight gain. Opt for more wholesome alternatives like roasted nuts and seeds to satiate cravings.

Boosting immunity with probiotic foods like milk, curd, and pickles is essential. “Avoiding foods like green leafy vegetables and seafood, prone to contamination, is wise. Opting for freshly cooked, nutritious home meals ensures robust well-being during the rainy season,” states Singh.

During this season of aquatic resurgence, exercising caution with raw seafood is paramount to evade potential foodborne illnesses. Opt for well-cooked alternatives to ensure your culinary safety.

“Staying hydrated with water, soups, coconut water, and homemade kadha helps detoxify the body. Vitamin C and antioxidants in lemon water boost the immune system, while seasonal fruits like cherries, plums, pears, papayas, and apples aid digestion,” adds Singh.

In the embrace of monsoon’s serenity, physical activity should not be forsaken. Maintaining a regular exercise routine is pivotal in preserving a healthy lifestyle, regardless of the weather’s persuasions.

It’s vital to remember that each individual’s dietary requirements are nuanced. If you have specific health conditions or dietary restrictions, seeking guidance from healthcare professionals or registered dietitians will ensure a personalized approach to a health-conscious diet during the monsoon season.

In these times of natural rejuvenation, let your dietary choices be a testament to your commitment to overall well-being and vitality.