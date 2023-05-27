Nay or Bae: Practices That New Mothers Must Avoid And Include In Their Skincare Routine

New mothers must be cautious about their skincare routine to ensure both their well-being and the safety of their baby. Firstly, it’s essential to avoid skincare products containing harmful ingredients such as retinoids, salicylic acid, and certain essential oils. Instead, opt for gentle and natural products suitable for sensitive skin. Adequate hydration through drinking water and using moisturizers is crucial to maintain skin health. Sun protection is vital, so wearing sunscreen and protective clothing is recommended. Additionally, maintaining a consistent skincare routine, including cleansing, moisturizing, and gentle exfoliation, can help rejuvenate and nourish the skin.

Dr Rashmi Shetty, Cosmetic Dermatologist, Ra Skin & Aesthetics, Mumbai & Hyderabad, says, “Through a woman’s pregnancy, the good hormones are at their peak as they need to be passed on to the growing human inside them. However, post birth, all of these hormones plummet. In addition to this, through labor and childbirth, the body too goes through a lot of stress resulting in visible changes in the skin and hair.”

“When it comes to breastfeeding, using proper skincare products is essential to maintain your skin and at the same time ensuring your baby is safe,” feels Dr Batul, Dermatologist, Founder & Medical Director - The Bombay Skin Clinic.

7 Practices New Mothers Should Stick By:

Supplementation

While some mothers may be skeptical on the effect of supplementation on account of breastfeeding, it is important to consider supplements for better skin and hair and also, overall health. “Right after childbirth, our body becomes vulnerable and supplementation is one of the most effective ways to boost up the nutrient levels in our body,” adds Shetty. Moisturization

Use of ample moisturizer is extremely important to keep the face and skin lubricated and hydrated. “During pregnancy, the stomach, breasts and the bottom tend to grow in size leading to stretch marks post childbirth. Moisturisation will help tackle these stretch marks better retrieving your skin’s original glory. Night creams are equally important as they aid the skin’s rejuvenation process through the night,” states Shetty. Mild actives

If you were worried about using actives during your pregnancy, re-introducing mild ones such as niacinamide or glycolic acid back into your skincare routine post childbirth is absolutely fine. Vitamin C

“Vitamin C works to decrease hyperpigmentation which is common in pregnancy due to hormones and is safe to use,” adds Dr Patel. Glycerin

Works as an excellent moisturising ingredient. Physical sunscreens containing zinc oxide and titanium dioxide

Provides protection against sun tan, burns, etc. Azelaic acid

“A molecule that works not only on acne and acne marks, but also on pigmentation,” states Dr Patel.

3 ingredients that new mothers must avoid:

Retinol

“Retinol is an antioxidant, which means it protects your skin from free radical damage. It also stimulates collagen leading to firmer, plumpier skin. Lastly, it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. While research is still underway, preliminary studies do not recommend the use of oral retinol during pregnancy as it could cause birth defects. Hence, better to be safe than sorry,” states Dr Patel. Salicylic acid

This ingredient is commonly used to treat acne but must be avoided by those breastfeeding as it could lead to your baby contracting Reye’s syndrome. Hydroquinone

Dr Patel opines, “Hydroquinone is a powerful pigment reducer but there isn’t enough research to deem it safe during pregnancy or breastfeeding. Hence, it would be wise to avoid its use.”

3 Practices to avoid include: