Need An Easy And Healthy Option To Curb Hunger Pangs? Check High Protein Sprouts Salad Recipe

While on a strict diet, we often cut junk food from our day-to-day life and sometimes when we are hungry we tend to ignore the grumbling stomach. You should try high protein sprouts salad which is not only healthy but tasty as well. The salad can become your healthy companion for when you are having craving for snacks in the evening or hungry pangs while working in the office. This light and ultra-nutritious salad is made with the goodness of mixed sprouts which are not just high in protein but also loaded with vitamins A, B, C and E.

The sprouted grains, legumes or seeds help to support new cell regeneration and the alkaline properties of sprouts can protect us from all kinds of chronic diseases like cancer. Here is the simple recipe for high protein sprouts salad shared by chef Shreya Agarwala:

Ingredients:

1/2-3/4th cup sprouted Moong

1/4 finely chopped capsicum

1 onion medium finely chopped

1 tomato finely chopped

1/2 cup Coriander Leaves

1/4 cup finely chopped fresh coconut

1/4 cup chopped paneer

1 TSP ginger

1 green chilly

1/4-1/2 cup roasted peanuts

Ingredients For Dressing

1.5 tbsp olive oil

1/2 TSP chilly flakes

1 TSP Italian seasoning

1/4 TSP pepper

Salt to taste

Lemon juice 2 TSP

https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cd5GszGgIv_/

Recipe:

Step 1: Take a bowl and all the ingredients mentioned one by one and mix them well. You can add chopped paneer to add more protein to your salad if required.

Step 2: Take a separate bowl and add measured olive oil, chilly flakes, Italian seasoning, pepper, salt as per taste and lemon juice. Mix all of the items well to make your dressing which will add flavours to your bland salad.

Step 3: After mixing the dressing well add it to the salad bowl, and mix it well with all the veggies and sprouts.

Voila, your salad is ready to erase your hunger.