Neem Oil To Lemonade, 5 Organic Remedies To Prevent Fleas On Your Pet

Some people love keeping pets and oftentimes those animals become a source of joy for us. The ticks and fleas often worry our furry friends as these external parasites result in itching and providing discomfort to the pet and you. It can also lead to a number of diseases in the animal and it can also affect you. Hence, it becomes important for us to carefully consider this issue and take effective steps against it. There are many ways to take care of your pet by removing ticks and fleas from his body. Today, we will be listing to you the organic means of remedies which can help you treat your pet out from discomfort.

Neem Oil - This oil contains numerous antibacterial properties which help in killing ticks and fleas. You can use this very easily. Firstly take some Neem oil and mix it with water. After forming a solution, apply the mixture to the body of your pet. After applying it to their body, comb their hair. While doing this, you will realize that all the ticks and fleas will be either caught in the comb or fell down.

Essential Oil: You can also use essential oils to take care of your pet. It includes mixing water with tree oil, Eucalyptus Oil or Peppermint oil and storing it in a bottle. You can spray this mixture on the body of your pet. After repeating this same process, you will notice that all the ticks and fleas have been removed from the body.

Coconut Oil: Similar to Neem oil, Coconut oil also has antibacterial properties. In this, you have to apply the coconut oil on the body of your pet after which you will notice the difference in your pet’s behaviour. All the ticks and fleas would have been removed, and you can enjoy it with your pet just as before.

Apple Cider Vinegar: This is also one of the easiest and most effective ways to kill the ticks and fleas on the body. Take 2-3 glasses of water and mix it with Apple Cider Vinegar. Contain the solution in the bottle and spray it on the body of your pet.

Lemonade: One of the easily available home remedies is lemon. Mix 2-3 lemons with the water and wash your pet with that water. After bathing in that water, all the parasites from his body will be washed away.