Neena Gupta Dazzles In Summery Outfits During French Vacay; See All Her Looks

Neena Gupta is one such star who never fails to impress with her fashion choices. From elegant sarees to breezy mini dresses, the actress has rocked every kind of outfit. She is much admired for her age-agnostic approach. Neena Gupta is currently vacationing in France with her husband Vivek Mehra. She posted a number of reels that showcased her outfit choices.

Let’s take a look at Gupta’s attire that she opted for during her dreamy European holiday.

While traveling in the south of France, Neena Gupta wore a black dress with adornments all over it. Thick red straps with gold embellishments held it all together. She paired the black number with golden bangles and bronze earrings.

In another picture, the Lust Stories 2 actress is seen having a nice time with her husband on a yacht. Neena Gupta wore a white dress with green leaves printed on it. Her elegant dress was held up by knots with a complete summer vibe. She styled the breezy number with silver stone earrings and silver bangles. Neena wore a dazzling smile while getting clicked with her hubby. She completed the look with cool aviators. In the reel, she can be seen dancing on the yacht with her husband and friends.

In another post, catching up with the viral Barbiecore fashion trend, the 64-year-old actress donned a hot pink dress. Neena Gupta looked like a life-size Barbie in the pink number. The keyhole detailing on the bust coupled with the noodle straps made the dress stand out. It had a relaxed outline and was perfect for summer fashion. Neena paired the dress with a white bag and accessorized it with silver descending earrings and silver bangles.

Neena Gupta will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Metro….In Dino. The movie is likely to be released in March next year. The film comprises an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Sheikh.