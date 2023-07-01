Neha Dhupia Beams With Pride And Looks Ravishing As She Dons Bobo Calcutta Couture, See Photos

Neha Dhupia has always been extremely bold about her choices and the best part is she has also been unabashed about them. Her sartorial choices have always been a cut above the rest and are reflective of not only her personal choices in life but also of her amazing personality. Neha is free-spirited and uncomplicated, two factors you will always see in the ensembles that she sports.

Recently, the actress decided to end Pride month on a high note by wearing outfits that showcased the Pride colours and celebrated love through and through. Among all the outfits she wore, netizens have been absolutely obsessed with her Bobo Calcutta ensemble. In case, you have missed out on the pictures, check them out here-

Styled by Ayesha Khanna, Neha was dressed in a layered silk dress and beautifully embroidered jeans from Ayushman Mitra’s label, Bobo Calcutta. The eclectically abstract prints looked absolutely marvellous on the actress and the intricate hand-embroidered patterns added to the allure of the ensemble. With the supremely bold prints and vibrant hues going on, it was a difficult outfit to pull off but Neha did it with utmost panache.

Neha accessorised her look with big bold yet sleek silver hoops which was literally the perfect choice to go with this outfit. Her white boots stood out but also played well with the rest of the ensemble and did not steal the thunder away from the fantastic designer wear.

In terms of makeup, she went all out. The coloured eyeliner went ahead and accentuated her look, while, the contoured and highlighted cheekbones hit all the right chords of glam. Neha’s hair too was done brilliantly well, the braided ponytail is hugely underrated but went supremely well with this look.