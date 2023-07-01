Neha Dhupia Puts on a Gorgeous Rainbow Saree as a Lovely Bow to the Pride Month

Neha Dhupia is absolutely the definition of a fashionista. The actor continues to kill fashion goals like a pro by regularly posting excerpts from her Instagram fashion diary. The actor provided us with the ideal TGIF vibe on Friday by posting a series of images of herself looking like a queen in a multicoloured saree that resembled the rainbow flag.

Neha served as the inspiration for fashion label Suta, choosing the exquisite saree from its racks. Neha was dressed in a sari with stripes in violet, blue, green, yellow, and orange hues. A vibrant pink sleeveless blouse was worn with it. She added some finishing touches to her outfit for the day with an oxidised silver neck necklace with blue denim accents. Neha had her hair pulled back into a ponytail and was dressed up in blue eyeshadow, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheekbones, and a neutral-colored lipstick. Her look was created by fashion designer Ayesha Khanna.

Every day, Neha’s fashion diaries get better. She demonstrated how to keep things stylish and understated in a different series of photos while wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans.

Neha stated, “Rainbows everywhere," as she posed in front of a colourful background.