Neha Dhupia's Floral Collection is Your Go-To-Guide for Summer Style

Summer fashion calls for vibrant hues, elaborate patterns, and out-of-the-box concepts. Similarly, florals, are synonymous with the summer season and can never go wrong. Whether it has subtle motifs or extensive patterns all over the outfits, it’s easy to style and is ideal for brunch or a day out with friends.

Neha Dhupia has become a source of style inspiration, as she showcases various ways to incorporate this timeless pattern into our wardrobes. If you’re seeking to venture beyond floral dresses and tops, the actress’ collection provides a treasure trove of trendy styling options to explore and experiment with.

Neha Dhupia has truly elevated the fashion game with a delightful floral twist on the timeless pantsuit in her recent photoshoot. The talented actress opted for an ensemble from the renowned fashion house, Cover Story. Her outfit featured a white blazer adorned with vibrant floral motifs, complete with lapel collars and rolled-up sleeves, exuding a chic and playful vibe. To complement the blazer, Neha paired it with matching formal trousers in the same captivating print, creating a stylish and coordinated look.

What’s more, the actress chose a pair of nude stilettos and golden ear studs from the jewellery brand Niiaashi. One cannot miss the silver watch in her hand. Keeping up with the sunny day, Neha Dhupia chose a natural makeup look to go with this stunning outfit. She looked flawless with bare eyeshadow, mascara-coated eyelashes, drawn eyebrows, contoured cheeks, and a bare lipstick tone. For the shoot, the actress styled her hair in a neatly pulled-up bun with a middle part. Further, she teased her followers with her caption, “High heels + deep squat … aaj ke liye itna hi (that’s all for today)."

If you’re seeking more floral styling inspiration, you’re in for a treat! Take a glimpse at Neha Dhupia’s stunning dress and blazer combination that she flaunted a few weeks ago. Embracing the trend of layering outfits, the actress showcased her expertise in putting together a remarkable ensemble. This particular outfit was sourced from the esteemed fashion house Pero, guaranteeing a touch of elegance and quality. With its vibrant and captivating floral pattern, it’s undoubtedly the perfect addition to your summer wardrobe, allowing you to make a fashion statement with confidence and flair.

Neha wore a solid green bodycon dress that had long sleeves and a plunging neckline. The highlight of the outfit was the blazer-style shrug she added over her simple dress. It had a white base with elaborate flower embellishments on the surface and quarter sleeves. Ditching her high heels, Neha wore a pair of white sneakers that gave her a sporty vibe. Lastly, one cannot step out without a pair of tinted sunglasses on a sunny day.