Neha Dhupia’s Golden Gown Screams Her Love For All Things Sequined

Known for her distinctive fashion sense, Neha Dhupia has time and again given her fans style goals. The actress can leave everyone dazzled by her outfits, whether it’s a traditional ensemble or a casual one. The Roadies star is all about leaving everyone sit up and take notes on her fashion sense. We are equally awed by all her ensembles, be it oversized T-shirts, hoodies and sneakers on the Roadies set, or her red carpet gowns. Neha’s social media timeline is nothing less than a fashion street, and we are bookmarking all her looks. Her latest look is all about sequins and glam. The De Dana Dan actress recently shared a series of pictures of her golden gown and slayed the look.

Giving her fans all kinds of festive fashion goals, Neha’s dress featured sequined details, golden embellishments, a square plunging neckline and full sleeves. The ensemble’s beauty was amped because of its cascading golden skirt style hem that made Neha look absolutely regal. The Roadies star channelled her inner diva as she posed for the camera.

Posing in front of the mirror, Neha Dhupia beautifully flaunted her layered diamond necklace, coming from the shelves of Shiv Narayan Jewellers. The diamond necklace, alluringly complemented her all-things shimmery appearance. With the help of celebrity makeup artist Mira Vaswani, Neha added smoky eyes and nude lips and contoured to add to her look. She left her tresses loose in a middle parting.

It seems that Neha Dhupia has lately been in love with sequined detailing. Before making everyone go head-over-heels with her sizzling golden look, Neha slipped into Gaurav Gupta’s floor-touching gown with sequined detailing when she appeared as a judge at the Miss India 2023. The gown, which seems to be inspired by the ocean, features a flowy hem, and a fitted midriff. The off-shoulder metallic-hued dress came with dramatic pleated detailing at the front. She shared the photos with the caption, “She sells … sea shells … on the sea shore”.

Letting her ensemble be the highlight, Neha Dhupia carried a nude makeup look with mascara-laden lashes. Ditching traditional accessories, Neha flaunted a minimal look with just matching statement earrings. Giving it all a final touch, Neha went with a loose wet hair look, complementing the ocean-inspired theme.

