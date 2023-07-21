Neha Sharma And Aisha Sharma, The Hottest Sister Duo Made A Ravishing Appearance At Manish Malhotra's Show

Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma are not just sisters by birth but they are also each other’s best friends. The two share a variety of common interests starting from fitness to fashion, no matter what they are doing or where they are going- they try and do it together. They are also referred to as the hottest sister duo in tinsel town, the two always know how to get the temperature soaring with their grace and charm.

Aisha and Neha were in attendance at Manish Malhotra’s bridal couture show last night and believe us when we say, they made head turns and how. Well, it is not surprising, is it? The sister duo always keep us jaw-dropping moments, just like they did last night too.

In case, you have missed out on their looks, check it out here-

The sisters made a stellar appearance at the show and each of their looks were simply perfect. Starting with Aisha Sharma, this travel and fitness enthusiast looked sunny and bright in a yellow co-ord set that featured a jacket and a straight a-line skirt. The jacket allowed for the sultry décolletage to be in vision because of the low neckline and Aisha carried it off boldly with the utmost panache. Factoring in the straight-cut long length of the skirt, one must say that it truly complimented Aisha’s statuesque figure and for all those who have missed out. The words ‘sugar baby’ were written in bold on Aisha’s sleeves.

Coming to Neha, she truly brought glitz and glam to the evening in the form of her dress. Her black mini-dress was super cute but at the same time, it had the perfect amount of drama in it. The cape-like feature elevated the look to a whole other dimension. Neha’s dress features stitched motifs that were subtle yet striking at the same time. We love the fact that while the dress was sleeveless, Neha added the cape to give it a more formal touch.

Both the sisters left their tresses open for the evening and accessorised their looks with black footwear. In terms of makeup, the two of them opted for the minimalistic route with well-done eyebrows and nude lip shades. While Neha did have a pair of earrings on that dangled their way into our hearts, Aisha let her outfit be the star of the evening.