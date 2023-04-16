New Realizations Forcing Social Media Influencers To Rethink Their Career Choice

Many people believe that becoming a social media influencer will result in a high-paying job and the ability to work according to their own whims. But the profession has its pitfalls, just like any other job. Experts believe influencers have a skillset that is very useful for fields such as public relations and marketing. But when they start the journey to become an internet sensation, they can encounter some problems that make it tough for them to survive in the field.

While becoming an influencer is a pipe dream for many, there have been cases of people opting for traditional 9 to 5 jobs instead. Lee Tilghman, who once got almost $20,000 for a single branded post on Instagram, later chose a full-time job as a tech platform’s social media director, according to the New York Times. The internet sensation said that she had found it easier to work in an office than be a “brand”.

As the discussion around the profession continues, here are four reasons why a career as a social media influencer may not be what you dreamt of.

Mental Health: Social media influencers can face extreme backlash on their posts, which can lead to adverse effects on their mental health. People in the field also have to face trolling and constant anxiety to better their number of followers. Stress: The everyday struggle to post new content often leads to stress. Social media influencers work in a very fast-paced world. This takes a big toll on their mind and leads to anxiety and depression. Dependence on brand deals: Most influencers are reliant on brand deals for income. This can lead to over-dependence on one company for income. For instance, Kara Smith, an influencer who was making $10,000 to $12,000 a month on TikTok, decided to take a full-time job last year in order to become less dependent on brand deals. No Fixed Work Timings: The biggest issue faced by influencers is that they have no fixed work timings. They need to be alert all the time, which further leads to overexertion and anxiety. In many other professions, people can spend time with their families and take some time out for relaxation.

