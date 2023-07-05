New Research Finds The Correlation Between Solo Traveling And Finding Romance, Details Inside

The whole idea of solo travelling is gaining immense popularity in recent times. The very idea of travelling alone is offering people the chance for self-discovery, a well-deserved break, or the thrill of new adventures!

In a recent study done by Bumble, it was seen that a majority (83%) of single Indians think dating whilst travelling is exciting and 41% of single Indians say they like dating while travelling as they feel they are their best selves on a holiday.

When you go on a solo trip, you can often expect the unexpected. So it comes not as a surprise that solo travellers in India are open to a holiday romance. According to the new study by Bumble, 83% of Indians surveyed claim that they would be open to a holiday romance.

As solo travellers shed their inhibitions and make the most of life, could finding love and making new connections possibly be on the cards? After all, the best way to explore a new city or country is to get to know its people. When travelling, the best memories and stories are nearly always of the people you meet along the way!

If you are someone who is heading out for a solo travel adventure soon and is also looking for love then Bumble’s Relationship Expert Shahzeen Shivdasani has an advice or two for you. She says, “Be clear about what you’re looking for from the beginning. This avoids any misunderstandings and ensures you’re both on the same page."

She further added, “Make your intentions clear from the get-go. Be upfront with your connections if you’re looking for something casual while travelling. When it comes to holiday romances, manage your own expectations as well, you both might be able to transform your holiday romance into something more, you never know! Just make sure you make the most of it while it lasts!"

Make sure to always avoid putting undue pressure, if you get into your travel holiday romance being aware of the inevitable end, will help you deal with the situation better.