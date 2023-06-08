New York City More Polluted Than Delhi: How To Find Inner Peace Amid The Chaos

New York City currently holds the unfortunate distinction of having the most severe air quality among major cities globally, as reported by the National Weather Service. This deterioration is primarily attributed to the Canadian fires. At 11:30 AM IST, the air quality index (AQI) in the city surged to 173 US AQI, surpassing the World Health Organization’s recommended exposure level and falling into the unhealthy category for all individuals.

IQAir has reported that on Wednesday morning, New York City experienced the highest levels of air pollution among major cities globally, surpassing even the pollution levels in New Delhi, India.

Remember, amidst the chaos and pollution that defines our modern age, spirituality serves as a beacon of hope, guiding us towards inner sanctuary. It is in these turbulent times that we must seek solace and reconnect with our inner selves to find peace and clarity.

Gupta Kaushik, Founder, Mrigakshi Foundation, Mrigakshi Global and U&I Global Consultants, says, “Spirituality provides a refuge, an oasis amidst the noise and pollution, where we can find the strength to navigate through life’s challenges with resilience and grace.

In a world filled with external distractions and constant stimulation, we often forget to nurture our inner being, but it is precise during these moments of chaos and turmoil that we need spirituality the most. It is a reminder to slow down, breathe, and cultivate a deeper understanding of ourselves and the world around us.”

Spirituality teaches us that true fulfillment does not come from material possessions or external achievements alone. It is an exploration of our inner landscape, a journey of self-discovery and self-transcendence. It helps us tap into our innate wisdom, intuition, and compassion, allowing us to navigate the complexities of life with greater clarity and purpose.

Other Types of Pollution

Dr Sarvam Ritam, Member, Sri Aurobindo Society, says, “By pollution, we commonly understand the Air, Water and Noise pollution. These are external and more abstract forms of pollution. What we are little aware of is emotional, mental and psychological pollution. Anxiety, depression etc. are manifestations of polluted emotional state and similarly the vices culminating from materialistic philosophy of life i.e. greed, jealousy, self-centeredness etc. are manifestations of polluted mind.”

Spirituality keeps all the part of the being, whether it be emotions, thoughts, drives unpolluted from the influence of ulterior and lower consciousness, which will inevitably lead to more awareness and stronger identification of one’s being with the nature and thus more care of nature. This harmony and binding with nature will eventually lead to de-pollution of air, water and sound as well.

What needs to be done is proactive imparting of holistic education guided by spirituality, which used to be the signature characteristic of Bharatvarsha. The panacea is spirituality.

Benefits of Being Spiritual

In the age of pollution, both environmental and mental, spirituality becomes a sanctuary. It reminds us to reconnect with nature, to find solace in the simple beauty of the natural world.

“It encourages us to cultivate practices like meditation, mindfulness, and gratitude, which cleanses our minds and rejuvenate our souls,” feels Kaushik.

So, let us embrace spirituality as a powerful tool to find our inner sanctuary amidst the chaos.

“Let us prioritize self-care, self-reflection, and inner growth. By nurturing our spiritual well-being, we can rise above the pollution and create a more harmonious and balanced world, both within and around us. Discover how to overcome sorrow and negative influences, transforming into a happier and more successful individual. Join us on this journey towards personal growth and a brighter future," signs off Kaushik.